Flavio Goncalves: Man United plan £42m January bid for Sporting Lisbon star

Manchester United are preparing to further invest in the attack in January after struggling to score goals this season. The Red Devils were keen to add a new left forward to their squad this summer, but failed to get a deal across the line.

They have lived to regret that decision, with Marcus Rashford, Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu all failing to impress in the role. The Dane, meanwhile, has dropped back to the left-back position, while Rashford’s future remains uncertain.

United have scored just 15 goals in 11 games across all competitions, and now sit 13th in the Premier League table after seven games. They have also found the back of the net just four times in the last five games across all competitions, prompting talk of emergency attacking additions in the winter transfer window.

It now appears that the English giants have found a target in the Primeira Liga.

United want Flavio Goncalves

According to Caught Offside, United and Chelsea both have their eyes on Sporting CP winger Flavio Goncalves. In his column for the website, journalist Mark Brus wrote: “Chelsea and Manchester United could both be readying January transfer window moves for the next big thing in Portuguese football, as first reported here by the Daily Briefing.”

“The name on everyone’s lips at the moment is Sporting CP winger Flavio Goncalves, who has been scouted by a number of Premier League clubs while his current employers desperately look to tie him down to a new contract.”

The 19-year-old rose through the ranks at Sporting CP before breaking into the senior side this season. Fast, two-footed and with an eye for goal, Goncalves has already scored three goals and registered one assist in nine games for the Portuguese club.

The player is under contract until 2030, and the report states that he has a €60 million release clause in his deal. However, Sporting CP are keen to tie him down to a new deal with a higher release clause.

Flávio Gonçalves Stat Sporting CP · Primeira Liga Sporting CP · UEFA Champions League Portugal U19 · Euro U19 – Qualification All competitions Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club Sporting CP Sporting CP Portugal U19 Portugal U19, Sporting CP Competition Primeira Liga UEFA Champions League Euro U19 – Qualification All competitions Apps 7 2 6 15 Minutes 425 47 – 472 Starts 6 0 – 6 Sub appearances 1 2 6 9 Goals 3 0 1 4 Non-penalty goals 3 0 1 4 Assists 1 0 2 3 Goals + assists 4 0 3 7 Minutes per goal 142 – – 118 Avg rating 6.20 6.61 – 6.24 Shots 8 0 – 8 Shots on target 6 0 – 6 Shot accuracy % 75.0% – – 75.0% Conversion % 37.5% – – 50.0% Passes 164 23 – 187 Pass accuracy % 80.0% 73.0% – 79.1% Key passes 6 3 – 9 Dribbles attempted 8 2 – 10 Dribbles completed 4 2 – 6 Dribble success % 50.0% 100.0% – 60.0% Tackles 11 0 – 11 Interceptions 1 0 – 1 Tackles + interceptions 12 0 0 12 Blocks 0 0 – 0 Duels 53 5 – 58 Duels won 27 3 – 30 Duels won % 50.9% 60.0% – 51.7% Dribbled past – – – – Fouls won 10 1 – 11 Fouls committed 5 1 – 6 Yellow cards 1 0 2 3 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties won – – – – Penalties conceded – – – – Penalties scored 0 0 – 0 Penalties missed 0 0 – 0

United planning winter move

Brus goes on to state that United are already planning a €45–50 million offer to test the waters in January, adding: “I’m reliably told by sources close to the agents industry that Chelsea and United are among the sides already preparing to test the waters with bids in the region of €45–50m for Goncalves this winter.”

“Sporting are desperate not to sell, and will likely point to that €60m release clause, but it will be interesting to see if the player himself perhaps pushes for a move.”

While the Portuguese club are keen to tie him down to a new deal, there has not been much progress regarding a renewal. Brus points out that Goncalves and his representatives could be waiting to assess offers in January before making a decision regarding a contract extension.

One source told the journalist: “Chelsea and Man United have scouted Goncalves extensively and they’re now prepared to make offers directly to Sporting this January, that’s the current expectation.”

“Sporting know they have a huge talent on their hands, but they hope to get him to agree to a new deal so they can sell him for more money later. There’s every expectation that he could be a €100m player, so they won’t want to lose him on the cheap earlier than they need to.”

Final Thoughts

Goncalves could be an exciting addition to United’s attack, but his lack of top-flight experience could add a degree of risk to the move. The Red Devils, as such, should also target a proven name alongside the Portuguese winger in January.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United could be tempted to strengthen their attack in January.

⚠️ Caught Offside is not considered a particularly reliable source for United transfer news.

TPP view

We believe Goncalves could be on United’s radar, but reports that the club are preparing a January move for the Sporting Lisbon winger may be premature.

Featured image by Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images