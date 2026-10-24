Manchester United Women manager Eva Olid has outlined how she feels her side can beat reigning WSL champions Manchester City tomorrow.

Speaking to MUTV, the club’s in-house channel, Olid stated that training has gone really well this week and that everyone is looking forward to the match.

Need for different goalscorers

United have been in top form this season in front of goal, scoring 20 goals in three Players’ Cup matches.

Commenting on this, Olid said, “yeah, we need goals from everyone — wingers, strikers and midfielders. We don’t want to have just one goalscorer. It’s important that we connect as a team and play as a team. Everyone can score or help contribute to the attacking style that we’re playing.”

The Catalan coach admitted that her side found it tough at the start of the season, but they are gaining in confidence every week and training has focused on giving them the ball and trying to maximise this belief as much as possible.

Expectations for Sunday

With regard to what she expects from her side tomorrow against the champions, she claimed, “now it’s a big test on Sunday, and I expect us to have that confidence on the ball and in attack.”

She continued, “we always have to be ready for defensive situations, but I hope we can show what we’ve been building on Sunday too.”

Olid admitted she has been impressed by how City have played this season, winning six out of six league matches, but asserted that her side would not feel inferior to them.

She explained, “we have to make things difficult for them and make sure it’s not easy. We’ll try to win and create more chances than them. That has to be our mentality.”

When asked what she expected from her players, she exclaimed, “yeah, be brave. Be really brave, as I say, with the ball and out of possession. In these games, you have to be brave, and that’s the way to win them: being brave and being at your best.”

Finally, Olid praised the United fans and claimed they are like an “extra player” on the pitch and that they will be needed on Sunday evening.

The match will commence at 19:00 GMT local time on Sunday.

Man United Women results vs Man City Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 07/09/2019 FA WSL A Manchester City W 0-1 L 25/01/2020 FA Women’s Cup H Manchester City W 2-3 L 15/11/2020 FA WSL H Manchester City W 2-2 D 19/11/2020 WSL Cup H Manchester City W 0-0 D 12/02/2021 FA WSL A Manchester City W 0-3 L 09/10/2021 FA WSL H Manchester City W 2-2 D 17/11/2021 WSL Cup H Manchester City W 2-1 W 13/02/2022 FA WSL A Manchester City W 0-1 L 27/02/2022 FA Women’s Cup H Manchester City W 1-4 L 11/12/2022 FA WSL A Manchester City W 1-1 D 21/05/2023 FA WSL H Manchester City W 2-1 W 19/11/2023 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-3 L 24/01/2024 WSL Cup A Manchester City W 1-2 L 23/03/2024 FA WSL A Manchester City W 1-3 L 19/01/2025 FA WSL A Manchester City W 4-2 W 22/01/2025 WSL Cup H Manchester City W 1-2 L 13/04/2025 FA Women’s Cup A Manchester City W 2-0 W 04/05/2025 FA WSL H Manchester City W 2-2 D 15/11/2025 FA WSL A Manchester City W 0-3 L 28/03/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 0-3 L

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