“I love this league”: Eva Olid bullish ahead of massive Manchester derby on Sunday

Manchester United Women take on Manchester City on Sunday evening in a blockbuster tie at the Progress with Unity Stadium.

United have won six consecutive matches and will be looking to beat their neighbours for the first time in a while.

The Red Devils should be full of confidence after defeating Liverpool midweek in the cup and scoring five goals in the process.

Head coach Eva Olid spoke to the press ahead of the match.

The Catalan coach claimed she was excited about the match as it was her first Manchester derby.

Loves the WSL

When asked what it meant to take charge of such big games she claimed, “yeah, I like all the matches. I love this league and playing every weekend. But, yeah, you always want to play against the best because you challenge yourself. Tactically, I think they are a really good team, and it’s going to be a good challenge.”

Big game approach

Outlining her approach to the more glamorous matches she explained, “I always think that before big games, you want to transmit confidence to the players. At the same time, on matchday, you try to motivate them, regardless of who the opposition is.”

She continued, “you always speak about these things, of course, but I think the players are always motivated. But again, City have to be something else, because it’s a derby, and you want the players to be even more motivated.”

Building on United’s recent run of good form, Olid explained, “now we’re in good momentum, and you don’t want to stop. You want to continue. When you win more, you want to win more. We’re playing with confidence and with the ambition to keep winning. We know the opponent is going to be really competitive, but our mentality has to be to keep winning matches, because that’s what we have to be.”

Finally, she confirmed that there are no new injury worries, but there is nothing to report on long-term absentees either.

The match will kick off at 19:00 GMT on Sunday evening.

A victory would bring United within five points of City at the top of the table, who have won six matches from six.

Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W

Featured image by Richard Pelham via Getty Images