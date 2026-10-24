Lennart Karl: Man United alerted to potential transfer opportunity at Bayern Munich

Manchester United’s season has hardly gone according to plan, with the club languishing in 13th place in the Premier League after seven games, having managed just one win. The Red Devils are already out of the EFL Cup and have lost two of their three games in the Champions League.

United have lacked creativity this season, despite investing over £150 million in the midfield. Marcus Rashford has also failed to have an impact after returning from his successful loan spell with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes’ struggles this season have also been a cause for concern, especially since he is out of contract at the end of this season. The Portuguese ace turned 32 last month and the English giants are already considering succession plans.

It now appears that they have found a possible long-term replacement for their mercurial skipper in the Bundesliga.

United monitoring Lennart Karl

According to TEAMtalk, United are among the clubs keeping a close watch on Lennart Karl’s situation at Bayern Munich. The report states: “Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs alerted to Lennart Karl’s ongoing situation at Bayern Munich, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the German wonderkid could become one to watch heading into 2027 if circumstances do not improve.”

Karl was a wanted man earlier this year, following a fantastic campaign with the senior side, during which he scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. The 18-year-old eventually turned down advances from several suitors to sign a new deal with the Bavarians.

However, Karl has found first-team chances hard to come by this season, with the player managing one goal and one assist in nine appearances across all competitions, only three of which were starts.

Ismael Saibari’s form has seen the German drop down the pecking order, although Karl has also been pegged with off-field issues. The report continues: “TEAMtalk understands that concerns extend beyond the pitch, with sources confirming that Bayern are unhappy with aspects of Karl’s off-field behaviour.”

The situation has become serious enough for Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeness to intervene. The Bavarian club’s honorary president recently spoke to BILD regarding the matter, stating: “I intend to have a serious conversation with him. He is far from being a superstar.”

“Young players need to have humility. The comparisons with [Michael] Olise are clearly not doing him any good. There is still a huge difference between the two.”

L. Karl Stat Bundesliga UEFA Champions League DFB Pokal All competitions Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club Bayern München Bayern München Bayern München Bayern München Competition Bundesliga UEFA Champions League DFB Pokal All competitions Apps 5 3 1 9 Minutes 177 77 28 282 Starts 2 1 0 3 Sub appearances 3 2 1 6 Goals 1 0 0 1 Non-penalty goals 1 0 0 1 Assists 0 1 0 1 Goals + assists 1 1 0 2 Minutes per goal 177 – – 282 Avg rating 6.56 6.35 6.39 6.49 Shots 5 1 0 6 Shots on target 3 0 0 3 Shot accuracy % 60.0% 0.0% – 50.0% Conversion % 20.0% 0.0% – 16.7% Passes 119 33 16 168 Pass accuracy % 86.0% 87.0% 81.0% 85.7% Key passes 4 1 2 7 Dribbles attempted 13 4 1 18 Dribbles completed 4 1 0 5 Dribble success % 30.8% 25.0% 0.0% 27.8% Tackles 1 0 2 3 Interceptions 1 0 1 2 Tackles + interceptions 2 0 3 5 Blocks – 0 0 0 Duels 19 9 5 33 Duels won 5 1 2 8 Duels won % 26.3% 11.1% 40.0% 24.2% Dribbled past – – – – Fouls won – 0 0 0 Fouls committed – 1 0 1 Yellow cards 0 0 0 0 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties won – – – – Penalties conceded – – – – Penalties scored 0 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 – 0

United sniffing an opportunity

TEAMtalk reports that intermediaries have begun to initiate contact ahead of a possible move in 2027, adding: “TEAMtalk has been told that intermediaries have been making calls as clubs keep a close eye on the situation.”

“Should Karl’s circumstances fail to improve, sources suggest that his future could become a significant talking point heading into 2027. Arsenal and Liverpool are both well aware of developments, having previously pursued the player before he opted to sign a new deal with Bayern.”

“Manchester United have also been alerted to the situation, potentially putting three of the Premier League’s biggest clubs on notice.”

Barcelona and Real Madrid, who have been monitoring the German attacking midfielder for some time, are also reported to be in the race. However, there are no signs suggesting that an exit is imminent, with Karl under contract until 2029, giving the Bavarians a strong position in any potential negotiations.

Final Thoughts

United should be wary of signing another Bundesliga talent with off-field issues following the Jadon Sancho fiasco. While Karl could be an exciting addition to the squad, INEOS must carry out their due diligence before green-lighting a move.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United have targeted talented young footballers of late.

⚠️ Bayern Munich may be reluctant to let Karl go.

TPP view

We believe United could be monitoring Karl, but winning the race for his signature will not be easy.

Featured image by Leonhard Simon via Getty Images