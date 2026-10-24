Man United and Everton in talks over shock Marcus Rashford January deal

Manchester United and Everton have reportedly held discussions over a January deal for forward Marcus Rashford.

Feeble impact

United made Rashford available for sale during the summer window after a productive 2025/26 season on loan at Barcelona.

He did well in Spain, contributing 14 goals and as many assists as the Blaugrana retained their La Liga crown. Rashford scored a stunning free-kick against Real Madrid on the day when Hansi Flick’s side were confirmed as La Liga champions.

Yet, Barcelona opted against making his stay permanent. The Catalan giants proposed another loan arrangement, but United made it clear there was no room for fresh talks.

There was some interest in Rashford but nothing materialised and he ended up returning to United and being reintegrated into Michael Carrick’s squad. His early performances were promising, but they have since nosedived amidst the team’s struggles.

Rashford has not registered a goal contribution this term and has been unavailable for the last few games owing to a hip injury.

It’s no secret that United would jump at the opportunity to offload him from their books and, according to FootballTransfers, there is a chance Rashford moves in January.

Rashford transfer latest

FootballTransfers claim, “Sources tell FootballTransfers that Rashford’s time at Man Utd is expected to – belatedly – come to an end in 2027. In fact, the 28-year-old could depart the club again as early as January.”

“We understand that Everton have already held discussions over a possible move in the winter.”

“Given that it’s not even November yet, these talks are still at an early stage, with no guarantee of success.”

It’s still unclear whether Everton are eyeing a loan deal or a permanent purchase of the England international, whose stance on a potential switch to Goodison Park is also currently unknown.

Financial factors are also pertinent. Beyond United’s demands, the wages sought by Rashford and whether he would be prepared to accept a pay cut could prove decisive.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United would be open to letting Rashford leave and offloading his wages from the books.

⚠️ Rashford’s salary would likely be a big issue for Everton.

⚠️ This report requires corroboration from a more reliable source/outlet.

TPP view

We believe United would be open to letting Rashford leave but it’s still too early to make a definitive call on Everton’s interest.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images