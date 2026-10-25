Manchester United host Bournemouth today for a 2pm kick-off in the Premier League.

There is a lot of speculation as to whether it might be head coach Michael Carrick’s last game in charge, but if it is, he is going out fighting. He has dropped team captain Bruno Fernandes, along with Nous Mazraoui and Matheus Cunha.

Here is the confirmed line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal.

Diogo Dalot is the right-back Harry Maguire continues at centre-back. He is joined by Leny Yoro, who returns after his suspension vs Como. Ayden Heaven is at left-back.

Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are available, but on the bench.

Midfield

Carlos Baleba is back in the side alongside Andrey Santos.

Attack

Amad, Mason Mount, Youri Tielemans and Bryan Mbeumo are the front four, with Bruno Fernandes sensationally dropped by Carrick.

Substitutes

Karl Darlow, Matthijs de Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui, Fernandes, Shea Lacey, Josh Zirkzee, Tyler Fletcher and Cunha are the subs.

Unavailable due to injury are Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu, Kobbie Mainoo, Manu Ugarte, Marcus Rashford and Ben Sesko.

Final Thoughts