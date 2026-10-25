“Do what’s best for this football club”: Michael Carrick admits he is in the dark over future after disastrous defeat to Bournemouth

Manchester United lost in embarrassing fashion to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

The match

The Red Devils were beaten 3-0 by the Cherries and, in all honesty, could have lost by an even greater margin.

United are now without a victory in eight games and sit just one point above the relegation zone.

Michael Carrick reaction

Carrick is now under immense pressure and could be sacked at any time in the near future.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, he vowed to carry on but admitted he was in the dark regarding his future.

Reflecting on his feelings at the end of the match, he said, “it was a strange mix of emotions at the end of the game. It wasn’t a nice way to end the game.”

He continued, “it was a tough day for the players. We went into the game having been rocked. You can feel that. They’re really hurting and disappointed in there. It’s not a nice feeling. You have to accept it, we’re in that situation.”

The former midfielder did not shy away from responsibility, though, and added, “it’s really difficult to have a day like this at this football club and feel the emotion and dynamics of what it was like today. Not for me personally but for Manchester United. It was really mixed. I feel responsibility with the position I’m in. I’ve been at the club a long time. It hurts a lot going through this.”

Leaving Bruno Fernandes out

The Portuguese captain was left out by Carrick, and the manager once again deflected the question by stating, “there’s times in games when you are trying to change the course of the game and to make a difference. Those were the decisions we made today.”

Carrick appeared to bid farewell to the crowd after the match and did a lap in front of the Stretford End after he was serenaded for the final 10 minutes of the game.

Nonetheless, when asked by Sky Sports whether it was a goodbye, he answered, “it wasn’t from me. I’m feeling mixed emotions. I feel for the players as they are going through a tough spell. Some of it we can help, for some the situation unravels. The boys are feeling it. I have mixed emotions to have that connection with the supporters in the moment we’re in. I need time to digest that. I appreciate their support but the situation is where it’s at. We haven’t been good enough.”

Summarising his statements in what could be his last interview as manager of the club, he stated, “it’s a tough situation. What is next? I don’t know. I’ll always do what’s best for this football club. I don’t change that now. I love what I do. I love the responsibility. But we’ll have to wait and see.”

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images