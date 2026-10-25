Fikayo Tomori: Man United handed January transfer opportunity as Milan prepare exit

Manchester United have struggled to keep out goals this season, managing just one clean sheet in 11 games across all competitions. That came in the 4-0 win against Sabah in the Champions League in September, and the Red Devils have conceded 19 goals in the other 10 games.

While the English giants’ inability to score goals has been a problem, their backline may need an immediate fix if they are to salvage the season. Michael Carrick is already under immense pressure after a disappointing start to the new campaign, during which they have picked up just two wins.

One of those wins has come in seven games in the Premier League, where they have drawn four and lost two more. United host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday, sitting 15th in the league, and another defeat could be disastrous for Carrick as well as the club.

Understandably, the Red Devils are preparing to invest in the backline when the transfer window reopens in January. Several candidates have been proposed as options for the job, and it now appears that a former Chelsea defender is also on their radar.

United eyeing Tomori

According to TEAMtalk, United are among the clubs scouting AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori. The report states: “A host of Premier League clubs were in attendance at Bournemouth on Thursday to watch Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori, with TEAMtalk understanding that both AC Milan players are increasingly likely to return to England in January.”

The report confirms that AC Milan, who lost the midweek game 3-0, are ready to allow the duo to leave in 2027. Neither player is central to Ruben Amorim’s plans at San Siro, which could make it easier to prise him away.

Because both players are in the final 12 months of their respective contracts, the Rossoneri could be ready to cash in on them in January as well. The duo are keen to return to England, with the report adding: “Both are understood to be keen on returning to the Premier League, where they have already established themselves during previous spells in English football.”

Chelsea want Tomori back, but will face competition from several English clubs. The report continues: “Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Sunderland and Fulham have all had contact regarding Tomori, highlighting the breadth of interest in the defender ahead of January.”

The report, however, does not mention United as one of Loftus-Cheek’s suitors, naming Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Brentford and Nottingham Forest among his suitors. The report concludes: “Intermediaries are working to determine which interested clubs are ready to make concrete moves when the January window opens.”

Tomori’s record with Chelsea

Tomori rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge before breaking into the senior team in 2016. After struggling for chances, the Englishman was sent out on loan and subsequently spent time with Brighton & Hove Albion, Hull City and Derby County.

He was finally afforded a steady run with the Blues in the 2019/20 campaign, before leaving for AC Milan in January 2021 on a temporary deal. Tomori’s stay in Italy was made permanent six months later, and he has been with the Serie A giants ever since.

However, he has struggled for game time under Amorim this season, registering just four appearances in all competitions, two of which were starts.

F. Tomori Stat UEFA Europa League Serie A All competitions Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club AC Milan AC Milan AC Milan Competition UEFA Europa League Serie A All competitions Apps 2 1 3 Minutes 133 12 145 Starts 2 0 2 Sub appearances 0 1 1 Goals 0 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat UEFA Europa League Serie A All competitions Goals + assists 0 0 0 Minutes per goal – – – Avg rating 6.29 6.90 6.34 Shots 0 – 0 Shots on target 0 – 0 Shot accuracy % – – – Conversion % – – – Passes 65 3 68 Pass accuracy % 89.0% 66.0% 88.0% Key passes 0 – 0 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat UEFA Europa League Serie A All competitions Dribbles attempted 1 – 1 Dribbles completed 1 – 1 Dribble success % 100.0% – 100.0% Tackles 4 1 5 Interceptions 3 – 3 Tackles + interceptions 7 1 8 Blocks 0 – 0 Duels 9 1 10 Duels won 6 1 7 Duels won % 66.7% 100.0% 70.0% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat UEFA Europa League Serie A All competitions Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 1 – 1 Fouls committed 1 – 1 Yellow cards 1 0 1 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties won – – – Penalties conceded – – – Penalties scored 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

Final Thoughts

Tomori’s Premier League experience could make him a valuable addition to United’s squad, and his contract situation could also make him a lucrative option for the job. However, the Red Devils must assess if the Englishman would truly be an upgrade on the options at their disposal.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United could push for a new defender in January

⚠️ INEOS may opt for a more established target.

TPP view

We believe United are likely to consider defensive reinforcements in January, but Tomori may not be high on their list of priorities.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images