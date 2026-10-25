Manchester United Women continue impressive run with 1-1 comeback draw against champions Manchester City

Manchester United Women welcomed Manchester City to the Progress with Unity Stadium.

First half

United pressed early on and Jess Park carried the ball forward, but she neither shot nor crossed and lost the chance.

Lauren Hemp had the visitors’ first chance, but her effort was well stopped by Phallon Tullis-Joyce. Aoba Fujino was next to try her luck, but the ball drifted just wide of United’s post.

Good combination play from Andrea Medina and Ella Toone resulted in a dangerous ball into the box, but it just evaded Elisabeth Terland. On the half-hour mark, Ella Toone had a shot from the edge of the area, but it was easily stopped by the City keeper, Ayaka Yamashita.

United almost took the lead when they won the ball high up and Medina squared for Terland, but she could not get enough on the ball.

The two sides went into the half level, with Eva Olid’s side just shading the action.

Second half

Terland was played in by Park after 55 minutes, but City’s keeper was equal to the chance, parrying it away.

On the hour mark, United were inches away from taking the lead when Jess Park’s knuckleball effort smashed off the crossbar.

City star striker Khadija Shaw had a quiet match, but showed her brilliance after 67 minutes when she backed into Dominique Janssen and fired past Tullis-Joyce to give the visitors the lead.

On 76 minutes, United should have been level when a cross dropped to Julia Zigiotti, but she fired over when she should have done better.

On 86 minutes, City almost scored their second when former Red Devil Grace Clinton beat Tullis-Joyce but not Maya Le Tissier, who cleared off the line.

On 89 minutes, United had an equaliser after Maya Le Tissier’s cross was headed out by Shaw, but Terland fired in the equaliser.

There were five minutes added on, but United held out and gained a credible draw with their city rivals.

United Women will next be in action in the Players’ Cup on Wednesday night versus Burnley.

Man United Women results 2026/2027 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D

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