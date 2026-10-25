“You can’t slip”: Harry Maguire throws young teammate under bus after horrendous defeat to Bournemouth

Manchester United’s horrid run continued as they lost 0-3 to AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

The match

They had been hoping for a stirring response after their European nightmare against 1907 Como during midweek.

Unfortunately, the Red Devils never got started and succumbed to a far superior away side.

Three costly errors resulted in goals, with both Leny Yoro and Senne Lammens badly at fault for the second and third goals.

Harry Maguire spoke to MUTV after the match and admitted his side are in trouble as they sit just one point above the relegation zone.

The England defender was captain for the day, as Bruno Fernandes was left on the bench for the entire match.

Maguire comments

Reflecting on the goal his club conceded, he explained, “you can’t slip and give a goal away like that. The third goal, yeah the wind had a massive part to play in that but the first goal is the most important one.”

Elaborating on the first goal they conceded, he explained, “we don’t defend a basic set play. We can speak about Leny [Yoro] and Senne [Lammens, for the second and third goals] but the most important one is the first goal and the set play is just nowhere near good enough.”

Maguire lamented his side’s inability to stay compact and concentrate in the match, stating, “when things are tough and you’re not getting results you’ve got to dig in, you’ve got to do the basics well. Defending set pieces is part and parcel of the game and we’ve not been doing that well enough this season.”

The England defender explained that it has been a frustrating feature of their season and referenced goals both Leeds United and Hull City scored against his side earlier in the campaign.

Ahead of the match against Chelsea next Saturday, he explained that the group need to find a way to have a good week of training and boost their confidence.

Nonetheless, the defender did find one positive when he explained that “the only good thing about the start of the season is that it’s still early on. There’s still so much to play for, so many points to play for, we can have a good season but we’ve got to improve and do more. As individuals and a team, we have got to do more.”

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images