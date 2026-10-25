Home » “You can’t slip”: Harry Maguire throws young teammate under bus after horrendous defeat to Bournemouth

“You can’t slip”: Harry Maguire throws young teammate under bus after horrendous defeat to Bournemouth

Leny Yoro and Senne Lammens were singled out by the Manchester United captain for their errors in the 3-0 loss at Old Trafford.

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Harry Maguire

Manchester United’s horrid run continued as they lost 0-3 to AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

The match

They had been hoping for a stirring response after their European nightmare against 1907 Como during midweek.

Unfortunately, the Red Devils never got started and succumbed to a far superior away side.

Three costly errors resulted in goals, with both Leny Yoro and Senne Lammens badly at fault for the second and third goals.

Harry Maguire spoke to MUTV after the match and admitted his side are in trouble as they sit just one point above the relegation zone.

The England defender was captain for the day, as Bruno Fernandes was left on the bench for the entire match.

Maguire comments

Reflecting on the goal his club conceded, he explained, “you can’t slip and give a goal away like that. The third goal, yeah the wind had a massive part to play in that but the first goal is the most important one.”

Elaborating on the first goal they conceded, he explained, “we don’t defend a basic set play. We can speak about Leny [Yoro] and Senne [Lammens, for the second and third goals] but the most important one is the first goal and the set play is just nowhere near good enough.”

Maguire lamented his side’s inability to stay compact and concentrate in the match, stating, “when things are tough and you’re not getting results you’ve got to dig in, you’ve got to do the basics well. Defending set pieces is part and parcel of the game and we’ve not been doing that well enough this season.”

The England defender explained that it has been a frustrating feature of their season and referenced goals both Leeds United and Hull City scored against his side earlier in the campaign.

Ahead of the match against Chelsea next Saturday, he explained that the group need to find a way to have a good week of training and boost their confidence.

Nonetheless, the defender did find one positive when he explained that “the only good thing about the start of the season is that it’s still early on. There’s still so much to play for, so many points to play for, we can have a good season but we’ve got to improve and do more. As individuals and a team, we have got to do more.”

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

“Do what’s best for this football club”: Michael...

“Will disgust Manchester United fans”: Neville makes prediction...

0 punches, 1 error leading to goal: Senne...

0 key passes, 0 aerial duels won, 0...

Gutless Man United hammer the final nail in...

Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Live updates from Old...

Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.