Cole Palmer available for Chelsea against Manchester United despite Tottenham red card

Cole Palmer will be available to face Manchester United on Saturday despite his dismissal during Chelsea’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

United head to Chelsea amid an eight-match winless run

United’s trip to Stamford Bridge comes at the end of a miserable October. A 4-1 Champions League defeat away to Como was followed by Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford, extending their winless run to eight matches in all competitions.

The Red Devils sit 16th in the Premier League, one point above the relegation zone, after winning only two of their opening eight league games. They have also been eliminated from the Carabao Cup and lost their first three Champions League fixtures.

Head coach Michael Carrick’s position is now under severe pressure. United’s hierarchy began crisis talks after the Bournemouth defeat, with another managerial change under consideration.

There is also uncertainty surrounding captain Bruno Fernandes, who was left on the bench throughout the Bournemouth loss after publicly questioning United’s tactics following the defeat in Como.

Chelsea have problems of their own after losing 2-0 at home to Tottenham on Saturday. Palmer was dismissed after receiving two yellow cards, with the second coming after he stood on Conor Gallagher’s ankle.

Palmer will serve his suspension at Anfield

Palmer’s ban carries across domestic competitions, meaning Chelsea’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie away to Liverpool on Wednesday counts as the one match he must miss. He will therefore be eligible when United visit Stamford Bridge three days later.

The dismissal was the first of Palmer’s senior career. Chelsea’s No. 10 addressed his conduct after the match and apologised to the club’s supporters.

Palmer wrote: “Not good enough by me. Live n learn. Apologies. On to the next.”

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso said: “I need to check the action to talk with Cole, but it is one to learn for the future for sure” (via Sports Illustrated). The Blues will have to negotiate the trip to Anfield without him before restoring him to their options against United.

Palmer will almost certainly be standing on the Stamford Bridge pitch at 12.30pm on Saturday. Whether Bruno Fernandes and Michael Carrick will also be taking part in the game remains to be seen.

Final Thoughts

Palmer will miss Chelsea’s Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool through suspension.

It mean the England man will be available to face United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

United enter the week with Carrick’s position under intense scrutiny.

Cole Palmer – Chelsea 2026/27 Stat Premier League League Cup All competitions Apps 8 2 10 Minutes 701 135 836 Starts 8 1 9 Goals 2 2 4 Assists 3 0 3 Avg rating 7.11 7.90 7.24 Shots 18 11 29 Shots on target 7 5 12 Conversion % 11.1% 18.2% 13.8% Passes 254 75 329 Pass accuracy % 81.0% 86.0% 82.1% Key passes 17 7 24 Dribbles attempted 27 4 31 Dribbles completed 13 4 17 Tackles 10 1 11 Interceptions 2 0 2 Yellow cards 3 0 3 Red cards 1 0 1 Penalties scored 0 1 1

Featured image by Ryan Pierse via Getty Images