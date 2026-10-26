Eddie Howe: Man United face unexpected obstacle in their bid to replace Michael Carrick



If Manchester United part ways with Michael Carrick, Eddie Howe is reportedly the man they will likely turn to.

For many, the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday was the final nail in the coffin for Carrick’s United project.

The Red Devils have now collected only seven points from eight games and sit 16th in the league table, just two points above bottom-placed Sunderland.

If the team had been playing well without the results going their way, there might have been an excuse to hope Carrick could still turn things around.

However, the results have reflected the performances: United have been horrendous.

Players are not “playing like they mean it” and, as Bruno Fernandes clearly hinted, there are even doubts over Carrick’s tactics. His staying in the job would therefore be baffling.

Howe likely to replace Carrick

If Carrick does go, Howe has been tipped to replace him. The 48-year-old has Premier League experience, a history of turning struggling sides into competitive ones, and a knack for building teams with a clear identity.

Beyond that, The Peoples Person has even shared a piece on how he could transform Joshua Zirkzee and get the best out of the Dutch forward.

Yet, while Howe being out of work should, for many, make this a straightforward deal, it has emerged that it will not be.

Newcastle due payout if Howe joins new club

Newcastle United, whom he left in the summer, are due a payout if another club snaps him up, as Chronicle Live explain:

“It is expected that a significant payout would be due to Newcastle given that Howe had a number of years left to run on his contract.

“Newcastle are believed to be monitoring what happens next with Howe and Man United.”

Crucially, this payout clause will show just how keen INEOS are on hiring Howe. We know the Old Trafford chiefs have a habit of avoiding unnecessary or extra costs when they can.

So paying a significant sum to hire Howe would, in a way, take them out of their comfort zone.

Featured image by Peter Nicholls via Getty Images

