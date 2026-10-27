Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martinez: Paul Scholes delivers brutal verdict on Man United duo

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged his former club to take a strong stance against Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez. The duo are in the final year of their respective contracts at Old Trafford and have not been offered new deals yet.

Martinez stirred up controversy after openly criticising the club’s football director Jason Wilcox after the 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid earlier this month. The Argentine, however, has since issued an apology for his comments.

Fernandes, meanwhile, questioned Michael Carrick’s tactics following the humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Como last week in the Champions League. The Portuguese midfielder’s actions caused a furore, and the English manager responded by keeping him on the bench against Bournemouth last weekend.

Unfortunately, United lost the game 3-0, piling further pressure on Carrick. Amid reports of player unrest at Old Trafford, Scholes has now explained why the Red Devils must set an example.

United advised to offload Fernandes and Martinez

During a conversation on The Good, The Bad & The Football, host Paddy McGuinness asked Scholes to name the United players he would immediately offload. He asked: “Looking at that team, that [United] squad. How many of that squad, if you could, would you get rid of tomorrow? Where you go, they are clearly poisonous.”

The Ginger Prince went on to name Fernandes and Martinez and explained his decision. He said: “Well, from what Bruno Fernandes did last week, I think that was unforgivable. So, Bruno’s one.”

“Martinez for what he said as well. I’m not saying it’s wrong what he said, but it’s not his business. That is nothing to do with you.”

Previous reports suggest that United remain locked in talks with Fernandes over a new deal, while they are also relaxed about Martinez’s contract situation. However, their positions could change following the recent controversy.

An underwhelming start to the season for the duo

Fernandes and Martinez remain key figures for United at present, but both have endured underwhelming starts to the campaign. The Portuguese maestro enjoyed an exceptional 2025/26 campaign, setting the record for the most assists in a single Premier League season, and was expected to help his team compete for silverware this campaign.

Unfortunately, Fernandes has been off-colour this season, managing just four goals and one assist in 11 appearances across competitions. The Red Devils have suffered due to his form and currently sit 16th in the Premier League table after eight games.

Meanwhile, Martinez was outstanding with Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, helping them reach the final, which they lost 1-0 to Spain. The 28-year-old, though, has failed to carry that form to Old Trafford, with the club registering just one clean sheet this season and looking vulnerable at the back.

Fernandes vs Martinez — 2026/27 stats Season Player Apps Minutes Goals Assists Yellow Red 2026/27 Bruno Fernandes 11 884 4 1 2 0 2026/27 Lisandro Martínez 9 700 1 0 1 0

Final Thoughts

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that United are willing to offload their mercurial skipper in 2027. With defensive reinforcements also expected next year, Martinez’s time at Old Trafford could come to an end as well.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images