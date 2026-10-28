Manchester United are weighing a move for Porto right-back Alberto Costa ahead of the next two transfer windows, although their interest has yet to progress to an offer.

European interest grows around Porto right-back

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan were linked with Costa in January, although neither the player nor Porto intended to pursue a winter move at that stage (via A Bola).

United were also seeking additional competition at right-back, where Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui were the established first-team options.

Porto set firm terms for Costa suitors

United, Manchester City and Arsenal have placed Costa on their scouting lists and are regularly commissioning performance reports on the 23-year-old (via fussball-news.de).

The interested clubs have also begun initial financial soundings.

“Interest from Manchester appears to be particularly intense,” the report says. “Both United and City are looking at a possible addition on the right side of defence.”

“With his physical presence, his pace and his attacking style of play, Costa fits the requirements of both clubs.”

The player will not come cheap, though. Costa’s contract runs until 30 June 2030 and includes a £55.8 million release clause. The report adds: “Offers significantly below that figure are said to have no prospect of success.”

That position is said to apply to both the forthcoming winter window and any possible deal next summer.

Costa’s rapid route from Vitória to Porto

Born in Santo Tirso on 29 September 2003, Costa represented Tirsense and Vitória SC at youth level. He made 21 senior appearances for Vitória across league, cup and European competition during the first half of the 2024/25 season, scoring once in the Conference League.

Juventus signed him from Vitória on 15 January 2025. The Portuguese defender made 14 appearances and registered three assists for the Italian side before joining Porto permanently on 24 July of the same year.

Costa played 47 times in all competitions during his first Porto campaign, contributing one goal and eight assists. He helped the club win the 2025/26 Primeira Liga title and was subsequently selected in the division’s Team of the Season after making 29 league appearances.

United are likely to keep evaluating Costa into next summer rather than test Porto with a winter bid.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ This story builds on one run by Caughtoffside about a month ago

✅ Costa has the age and profile United normally target

⚠️ Not yet picked up by higher tier sources

TPP View

With a defensive overhaul promised next summer, Costa is likely to be high on INEOS' shortlist, so the story has a ring of truth to it.

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images