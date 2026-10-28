Manchester United Women striker Elisabeth Terland sat down with the club’s official site to chat about life at United at the moment.

The Norwegian striker has just come off scoring a late equaliser against Manchester City Women and is still loving her time at the club.

Fan living her dream

Terland grew up a fan of the team and explained, “I think it’s cool. I’ve always been aware that I’m privileged to do this as a job, and I want to get better every day. I always have a positive mindset when I drive into work. When you’re surrounded by the people here every day and the environment you’re in, it’s just something really cool. I like to be aware of that and reflect on it as well. So, yeah, I enjoy coming into work every day, and I’m happy to be here.”

Elaborating more on her experience of United as a child, she explained, “my brother is a huge United fan, and that’s why I became a fan, really. I just remember that when I was younger, we always stayed up late to watch the games. I’d fall asleep on the couch watching United with my brother and my father as well. It’s just always been a part of my life, United and football, I guess.”

She also revealed that her favourite player growing up was Cristiano Ronaldo.

United DNA

Terland was then asked to explain what she understands about the club’s identity and how they should be playing football.

She retorted, “that’s a good question. For me as a player, I want to win. I want to work hard, and I want to develop every day. I want to be surrounded by people and be in an environment where they want the same. What’s special about it, too, is the feeling around the club and the fan base. I can’t even explain what it’s like, but it’s just a different feeling. Winning with a team like this and building something together, when you have that feeling around you, is extra special. That’s why I wanted to come here in the first place: because I want to win with this team and this club, with its amazing history and everything.”

Terland has now been at the club just over two years, and she has qualified for the Champions League, reached an FA Cup and League Cup final, and also finished as the club’s top scorer.

She explained that whilst she is happy with this, she will continue to push herself to achieve even more.

Future ambitions

Terland reflected, “I think it was a good step to take in my career, coming to a team that wanted to win and compete against the best. It felt like home the day I arrived at the training ground and met the girls and the squad. Since then, I’ve had a really good time. We’ve achieved a lot of good things, and I think I’ve developed as a player as well.”

She added, “I’ve had some good seasons, but I always want more. I want more goals, and I want to develop further as a player. Hopefully, I can win things, too. That’s the main thing.”

Life in Manchester

Explaining how she has settled into life in the city, she claimed, “I like Manchester a lot, except for the weather! But I’m from Norway, so it’s kind of the same. I’ve felt at home since day one. I love the city and the small villages around it, and I have a good life here. I’ve only lived here for two years, but there’s still a lot I haven’t done yet that I want to do. So, yeah, I like Manchester a lot.”

Eva Olid

Finally, Terland was asked how she is finding life under the new manager, Eva Olid, and she explained, “the way she has come in, how she wants to play football, how she works and how she wants to be 100% dedicated to developing us as a team and as players is inspiring. It’s something you want to be part of because you want to do the same. I think it’s exciting football, and if we can continue to develop, we can play good football.”

United and Terland will once again be in action tonight when they face Burnley in the Players’ Cup with the Red Devils looking to make it four wins from four in the competition.

Elisabeth Terland Man United stats Player Competition Apps Minutes Starts Sub appearances Goals Non-penalty goals Assists Goals + assists Minutes per goal Avg rating Shots Shots on target Shot accuracy % Conversion % Passes Accurate passes Pass accuracy % Key passes Dribbles attempted Dribbles completed Dribble success % Tackles Interceptions Tackles + interceptions Blocks Duels Duels won Duels won % Dribbled past Fouls won Fouls committed Offsides Yellow cards Red cards Penalties won Penalties conceded Penalties scored Penalties missed Clean sheets Elisabeth Terland FA WSL 48 3301 40 8 19 19 7 26 174 7.08 75 44 58.7% 25.3% 348 239 68.7% 21 21 11 52.4% 34 5 39 1 254 113 44.5% 7 25 38 17 2 0 0 0 0 0 16 Elisabeth Terland UEFA Champions League Women 9 663 8 1 8 8 0 8 83 6.60 5 2 40.0% 160.0% 48 35 72.9% 5 2 2 100.0% 1 0 1 0 41 14 34.1% 1 2 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 E. Terland FA Women’s Cup 8 535 6 2 1 1 1 2 535 – 0 0 – – 0 0 – 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 E. Terland WSL Cup 8 352 3 5 3 3 2 5 117 – 0 0 – – 0 0 – 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Elisabeth Terland All competitions 73 4851 57 16 31 31 10 41 156 7.02 80 46 57.5% 38.8% 396 274 69.2% 26 23 13 56.5% 35 5 40 1 295 127 43.1% 8 27 44 19 2 0 0 0 0 0 26

Featured image by Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images