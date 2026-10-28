Michael Carrick will revive Bruno Fernandes and turn United’s season around with one tactical change

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has not been at his best this season and his struggles have also hurt the club. The Portuguese maestro’s spectacular form helped the Red Devils finish third in the Premier League last campaign and secure qualification for the Champions League after a gap of two years.

Fernandes, meanwhile, broke the record for the most assists in a single Premier League season, setting up 21 goals in the league.

His performances earned him several individual accolades, including the Premier League Player of the Season and the FWA Player of the Year. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old has failed to get going this campaign.

Fernandes’ struggles this season

Fernandes enjoyed a new lease of life after Michael Carrick replaced former head coach Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford in January. Under the English manager, the United skipper registered 14 goals and 13 assists in 17 games last season.

This season, however, the Portuguese has managed just four goals and one assist in 11 appearances across competitions. That includes a hat-trick in the 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town in the Premier League, the team’s only win in the league this season.

Bruno Fernandes Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Season 2025/26 2026/27 Apps 37 11 Minutes 3201 884 Starts 36 10 Sub appearances 1 1 Goals 9 4 Non-penalty goals 5 3 Assists 22 1 Goals + assists 31 5 Minutes per goal 356 221 Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 xG (PL) 10.79 2.66 xA (PL) 12.28 1.50 xG + xA (PL) 23.07 4.16 Avg rating 7.64 7.06 Shots 58 21 Shots on target 26 9 Shot accuracy % 44.8% 42.9% Conversion % 15.5% 19.0% Passes 2130 554 Accurate passes 1748 460 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Pass accuracy % 82.1% 83.0% Key passes 143 25 Dribbles attempted 37 9 Dribbles completed 16 4 Dribble success % 43.2% 44.4% Tackles 58 9 Interceptions 22 4 Tackles + interceptions 80 13 Blocks 6 3 Duels 283 52 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Duels won 130 22 Duels won % 45.9% 42.3% Dribbled past 40 6 Fouls won 36 8 Fouls committed 25 6 Offsides 4 0 Yellow cards 5 2 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 Penalties conceded 1 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Penalties scored 4 1 Penalties missed 2 0 Clean sheets 7 1 Page 5 of 5 12345 Updated 28 Oct 2026

With the team currently languishing in 16th in the table after eight games, Carrick remains under tremendous pressure. The Englishman will be desperate to turn things around and Fernandes could be the key to a revival.

Carrick needs Fernandes

Fernandes raised eyebrows after criticising Carrick’s tactics following the humiliating 4-2 defeat to Como in the Champions League last week.

The Englishman responded by keeping his skipper on the bench against Bournemouth on Sunday. Unfortunately, the move backfired as the Red Devils lost the game 3-0. The situation has only added to speculation regarding the Portuguese’s future, given that his contract expires in 2027.

While there appears to be a cold war brewing between the two, it is time for a truce with an eye on the greater good. Carrick was right to reprimand Fernandes, while the player’s comments should only be treated as a venting of his frustrations.

It is time for the duo to join forces and drag the club out of troubled waters, and the secret could be in a tactical change.

United must revert to last season’s tactics

Fernandes was brilliant last season as the centrepiece of Carrick’s fast and fluid counter-attacking football. He took risks, he had runners around him and he was given freedom to express himself.

The team deployed a high press and had a press-resistant midfielder in Kobbie Mainoo who complemented Fernandes well. This season, the English manager has attempted to implement a possession-based system and it has stifled his star man.

Fernandes has also been deployed in the right-forward role at times to accommodate Youri Tielemans in a No. 10 role. The Belgian is a downgrade on the United skipper in the position and the Red Devils have lacked creativity as a result.

As such, Carrick must immediately revert to the tried-and-tested system that worked wonders last season. He has to set his team up around the Portuguese, allow him freedom to roam and enable the wizard to weave his magic.

With Fernandes operating in the No. 10 role, speedy forwards ahead of him and a high-pressing structure, United could rediscover last season’s form. The fight-back could start against Chelsea, provided Carrick is willing to be brave and trust his old system.

Featured image by Michael Steele via Getty Images