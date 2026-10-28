JJ Gabriel: Barcelona face fresh frustration as Man United take stand over wonderkid



Manchester United have reportedly made a major JJ Gabriel transfer decision, dealing a major blow to Barcelona’s hopes of landing him.

Stiff competition

There has been no shortage of interest in Gabriel since his shock request to leave United immediately.

United were stunned last month when Gabriel and his representatives officially requested to exit in search of greener pastures.

Widely regarded as the finest talent of his age group nationally, Gabriel has attracted a level of buzz and hype that few United prodigies have matched in recent years.

Gabriel had been expected to make his senior debut during the Carabao Cup loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, but United abandoned the plan after his exit request. He has not trained with the club since and is now following a private training programme.

The 16-year-old has attracted the interest of Europe’s biggest clubs. It’s understood that he has held talks with La Liga giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been strongly linked with a swoop for the player. There has been interest in him from Premier League teams such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, but a move abroad is the most likely outcome.

United believe they have done everything possible to demonstrate a clear pathway to the first team for Gabriel and his family, while safeguarding his long-term development.

Gabriel and his family, though, feel he has outgrown youth football and should be more involved as they chase historical records.

Spanish news outlet SPORT have shared an update on Barcelona’s pursuit of the teenager.

Gabriel latest

According to SPORT, Barcelona are losing ground in their bid to snap up Gabriel, due to United’s firm stance on the player.

The report claims that United have blocked the immediate departure of the talented forward, complicating matters for the Blaugrana.

Madrid and PSG are keeping close tabs. The operation could go up to as much as €10 million to €15 million.

With United unlikely to budge, there is a real chance that the Gabriel saga could drag on well into the January transfer window.

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