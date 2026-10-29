Man United’s chances of landing Rayan Ait-Nouri in January increase after significant development

Manchester United’s failure to sign a left-back arguably played the biggest role in derailing their project under Michael Carrick.

United entered the summer fully aware that the injury-prone and ageing Luke Shaw was their only left-back option, yet Jason Wilcox and his colleagues considered it reasonable not to strengthen the position.

As everyone expected, except for United’s “best in class” executives, Shaw looked off the pace and lacklustre in the opening games and was eventually sidelined with an injury.

A new dynamic left-back would not only have made United more resilient defensively but would also have added width in the final third, making the Red Devils more dangerous going forward.

Rayan Ait-Nouri set for Manchester City exit

Late in the window, Manchester United considered bringing in Rayan Ait-Nouri from Manchester City. However, a deal did not materialise as City wanted a permanent transfer, while United were only willing to sanction a loan move.

The 25-year-old, who moved to the Etihad from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2025, has struggled to establish himself as a regular first-team player under Pep Guardiola.

The arrival of Enzo Maresca has only made things worse for the Algeria international, who is yet to feature in the Premier League this term.

According to TEAMtalk, Ait-Nouri is set to leave City in January.

It is understood that Maresca has delivered his verdict on the full-back to City sporting director Hugo Viana, who is working on an exit plan, with the club keen to resolve the defender’s future before the January transfer window opens.

Man City star offered to Manchester United

It is claimed intermediaries are already holding discussions with a host of clubs, including Manchester United.

United are among the clubs being kept “informed of developments, having been offered the chance to sign Ait-Nouri on deadline day.”

Lines of communication between the clubs have allegedly reopened, with “intermediaries working to establish whether a move can be agreed in the New Year.”

It is added that Ait-Nouri would be open to a switch across Manchester.

City would reportedly seek to recoup around £30 million from a deal for Ait-Nouri.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Interest in player widely reported

✅ United expected to sign left-back in January

✅ Ait-Nouri not part of Maresca’s plans

TPP view

Given the situation at City and United’s desperate need for a left-back, this switch is likely in January.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images