A few weeks ago, few people wanted this conversation. Recent events, however, have forced many to ask who can replace Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

Over the last few years, Bruno Fernandes has embodied the ideal Manchester United attacking midfielder.

His technical quality, vision to unlock defences with a single pass, ability to fashion chances from nothing, clinical free-kicks, and knack for converting teammates’ efforts into goals have placed him in a league of his own, even as the Red Devils have struggled to challenge for major honours.

Some argue that surrounding him with players of similar quality would make United almost unplayable.

Yet, amid that brilliance, he appears to have lost his spark. He is currently on a seven-game barren run without a goal or an assist, a situation worsened by his public criticism of head coach Michael Carrick’s tactics.

Fernandes edges closer to a Manchester United exit

This difficult period has fuelled claims that INEOS may cash in on him next summer.

The club is expected to trigger the one-year extension clause in his contract, which was due to expire at the end of this season.

That move would prevent him from leaving on a free transfer and allow United to sell him for a respectable fee.

With Fernandes now closer to the exit door than ever, the 20-time English champions will need a ready-made replacement.

Looking at today’s rumour mill, the Red Devils may have found an outstanding candidate in 21-year-old Aleksey Batrakov.

Batrakov as Fernandes’ heir

Batrakov has been a joy to watch at Galatasaray, carrying the form he showed at Lokomotiv Moscow straight into the Turkish Süper Lig.

He operates as a free-roaming playmaker in the number 10 pocket, using sharp agility and a low centre of gravity to carry the ball through tight spaces.

Like the United captain, he is a high-volume creator. He possesses a genuine goal threat from distance and by arriving late in the box.

Batrakov also takes set-pieces and penalties with composure. Most importantly, he contributes defensively with aggressive tackling and recoveries.

In short, he looks a natural heir to United’s Portuguese magnifico. According to TeamTalk, the Red Devils can sign him by activating his £50 million release clause.

They are not alone in their interest, however. Arsenal and Liverpool also admire him, while the same outlet notes that “Chelsea and Manchester City are among the other suitors.

“Sources believe a move to either Barcelona or PSG would hold particular appeal because of those clubs’ stature and style of play.”

No bidding war, but Batrakov holds the final say

The summer of 2027 will almost certainly bring a fierce scramble for Batrakov. His release clause should prevent an open bidding war, yet it will still leave most of his admirers in a difficult position.

Ultimately, the player himself will decide. One can only hope he chooses the Red Devils.

A. Batrakov stats Player Season Club Competition Apps Minutes Starts Sub appearances Goals Non-penalty goals Assists Goals + assists Minutes per goal Avg rating Shots Shots on target Shot accuracy % Conversion % Passes Pass accuracy % Key passes Dribbles attempted Dribbles completed Dribble success % Tackles Interceptions Tackles + interceptions Blocks Duels Duels won Duels won % Dribbled past Fouls won Fouls committed Yellow cards Red cards Penalties won Penalties conceded Penalties scored Penalties missed A. Batrakov 2026/27 Galatasaray Süper Lig 7 403 4 3 0 0 2 2 – 7.03 6 3 50.0% 0.0% 197 85.0% 16 6 4 66.7% 7 0 7 0 37 20 54.1% – 5 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 A. Batrakov 2026/27 Lokomotiv Premier League 4 360 4 0 1 1 1 2 360 7.68 7 2 28.6% 14.3% 185 81.0% 10 6 – – 10 3 13 1 44 21 47.7% – 7 6 3 0 – – 0 0 A. Batrakov 2026/27 Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 3 207 3 0 2 2 0 2 104 7.02 2 2 100.0% 100.0% 74 81.0% 3 4 1 25.0% 2 1 3 0 16 6 37.5% – 2 1 0 0 – – 0 0 A. Batrakov 2026/27 Galatasaray, Lokomotiv All competitions 14 970 11 3 3 3 3 6 323 7.27 15 7 46.7% 20.0% 456 82.7% 29 16 5 31.3% 19 4 23 1 97 47 48.5% – 14 11 3 0 0 0 0 0 A. Batrakov 2025/26 Lokomotiv Premier League 28 2494 28 0 13 11 9 22 192 7.61 54 33 61.1% 24.1% 1141 77.0% 83 26 14 53.8% 32 13 45 4 245 127 51.8% – 45 28 9 0 – – 2 0 A. Batrakov 2024/25 Lokomotiv Premier League 27 2361 27 0 13 10 7 20 182 7.62 36 26 72.2% 36.1% 1072 – 79 19 8 42.1% 34 18 52 5 246 122 49.6% – 52 34 6 0 – – 3 0 A. Batrakov 2024/25 Lokomotiv Cup 8 555 6 2 1 1 – 1 555 – – – – – – – – – – – – – 0 – – – – – – – 2 0 – – – – A. Batrakov 2024/25 Lokomotiv All competitions 35 2916 33 2 14 11 7 21 208 7.62 36 26 72.2% 38.9% 1072 – 79 19 8 42.1% 34 18 52 5 246 122 49.6% –

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ A release clause can be activated

⚠️ No other credible sources have corroborated these transfer links

TPP view

We believe United’s name is probably being used to drum up interest in Batrakov, but if he proves a hit at Galatasaray, they may yet take a look.

Featured image by Ahmad Mora via Getty Images