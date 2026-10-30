Home » Kobbie Mainoo joins travelling Man United squad for Chelsea clash after injury lay-off

Kobbie Mainoo joins travelling Man United squad for Chelsea clash after injury lay-off

by Vishal Singh
written by Vishal Singh
Picture of Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has received a significant selection boost ahead of the Chelsea clash on Saturday.

United sank to a new low with a 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth, yet Carrick miraculously survived the axe.

Now, the Red Devils head coach is set to lead the players at Stamford Bridge, hoping to put an end to a winless run of eight games. Amid this, the return of one of his most crucial stars might make Carrick’s life a little easier.

Kobbie Mainoo part of Manchester United’s travelling squad

Kobbie Mainoo returned to first-team training earlier this week, having missed four games across all competitions since featuring in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on 10 October.

According to club insider Sully, the decision has now been made for Mainoo to travel with the rest of the squad as they made their way to London on Friday afternoon.

“While Carrick admitted that the 21-year-old has had limited training with the Reds, Mainoo is also expected to be in the first-team matchday squad, which will be announced on Saturday morning,” the report states.

The return of Kobbie Mainoo would come as a relief for Carrick, who has had to experiment with his midfield, especially due to Bruno Fernandes’ frustrating form and recent outburst.

Kobbie Mainoo loves Michael Carrick

Apart from United’s abysmal results, Carrick is dealing with an apparent dressing room rift and even had to drop Fernandes from the starting line-up against Bournemouth to assert his authority.

As such, it would be an even more welcome development for the United legend to be able to count on Mainoo, who continues to back his boss.

Kobbie Mainoo 2026/27
Stat Kobbie Mainoo · Premier League K. Mainoo · UEFA Champions League K. Mainoo · League Cup Kobbie Mainoo
Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions
Apps 6 1 1 8
Minutes 447 64 24 535
Goals 0 0 0 0
Assists 1 0 0 1
Updated 30 Oct 2026

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mainoo “loves” Carrick and wants to fight for him, although he is not the only Red Devil who feels that way.

It is believed Carrick “saved the career” of the academy product, as before his arrival, Mainoo was “going to leave” United on loan in January.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

Mystique Jerseys Mystery Football Shirt Box

Win a Mystery Football Shirt Box from Mystique Jerseys!

Just choose your size and leave the surprise to us.

Simply predict the score of the Chelsea game in the comments below 👇

Special offer: Get 10% off any Mystique Jerseys order! Use code UNITED10 at checkout.

Tell us which teams to avoid and you won't receive a shirt from those teams, guaranteed.

Open worldwide. If more than one person predicts the score correctly, the winner will be decided by a random draw. If you make more than one entry, only your last entry will count. No entries accepted after 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 30th October. The winner will need to provide their name, address, shirt size and any teams to avoid. The UNITED10 discount is exclusive to The Peoples Person and United World readers and is valid until 31 December 2026.

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

Crushing setback for Man United as hugely devastating...

Huge Marcus Rashford injury update emerges ahead of...

Kobbie Mainoo returns to Man United training ahead...

Ayden Heaven hands Michael Carrick timely Man United...

Man United fear worst-case scenario as Sesko faces...

Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw look set to...

Vishal has worked in the football media industry for over six years, planning, writing, and editing content for several major outlets, including North Star Network. Vishal has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University. Currently a writer at The Peoples Person, he covers Manchester United — a club he has been religiously following and supporting since 2012. Vishal also manages a leading MUFC fan page, The Red Devils, on Facebook with over a million followers. Big fan of ball-playing centre-backs and Harry Maguire’s knee-slide celebration!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.