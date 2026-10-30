Kobbie Mainoo joins travelling Man United squad for Chelsea clash after injury lay-off

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has received a significant selection boost ahead of the Chelsea clash on Saturday.

United sank to a new low with a 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth, yet Carrick miraculously survived the axe.

Now, the Red Devils head coach is set to lead the players at Stamford Bridge, hoping to put an end to a winless run of eight games. Amid this, the return of one of his most crucial stars might make Carrick’s life a little easier.

Kobbie Mainoo part of Manchester United’s travelling squad

Kobbie Mainoo returned to first-team training earlier this week, having missed four games across all competitions since featuring in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on 10 October.

According to club insider Sully, the decision has now been made for Mainoo to travel with the rest of the squad as they made their way to London on Friday afternoon.

“While Carrick admitted that the 21-year-old has had limited training with the Reds, Mainoo is also expected to be in the first-team matchday squad, which will be announced on Saturday morning,” the report states.

Kobbie Mainoo is part of the #MUFC travelling squad against #CFC, and is expected to be part of the matchday squad too barring any surprise changes. The 21 yo has trained with the squad all week. Huge boost for United in a time of great need. @UtdDistrict https://t.co/jaFxbye1Gl — Sully (@SullyTalkz) October 30, 2026

The return of Kobbie Mainoo would come as a relief for Carrick, who has had to experiment with his midfield, especially due to Bruno Fernandes’ frustrating form and recent outburst.

Kobbie Mainoo loves Michael Carrick

Apart from United’s abysmal results, Carrick is dealing with an apparent dressing room rift and even had to drop Fernandes from the starting line-up against Bournemouth to assert his authority.

As such, it would be an even more welcome development for the United legend to be able to count on Mainoo, who continues to back his boss.

Kobbie Mainoo 2026/27 Stat Kobbie Mainoo · Premier League K. Mainoo · UEFA Champions League K. Mainoo · League Cup Kobbie Mainoo Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 6 1 1 8 Minutes 447 64 24 535 Goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 1 0 0 1 Updated 30 Oct 2026

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mainoo “loves” Carrick and wants to fight for him, although he is not the only Red Devil who feels that way.

It is believed Carrick “saved the career” of the academy product, as before his arrival, Mainoo was “going to leave” United on loan in January.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images