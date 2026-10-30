Home » Man United’s most sacred memorial desecrated as “place of enormous significance” vandalised

Man United’s most sacred memorial desecrated as “place of enormous significance” vandalised

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Michael Carrick with Munich memorial wreath

Manchester United fans from around the world mourn the tragic events of 6th February 1958.

The disaster

The swashbuckling Busby Babes had just beaten Red Star Belgrade and had made a stop at Munich airport.

Sadly, inclement weather conditions caused take-off to be suspended several times before the ultimately unsuccessful attempt, which resulted in numerous deaths.

In total, 23 people were killed, including Duncan Edwards, the star of the young side.

Commemorated

The tragic event is commemorated at Old Trafford every year, and there is the Munich Tunnel and a commemorative plaque at the stadium, which hundreds of thousands of fans visit every season.

There are also memorials in Germany, such as the Memorial cross at the Emplstraße in Munich.

A commemorative glass box, which contains Manchester United memorabilia, was set up in “Manchesterplatz” in Munich to mark the tragic events.

Vandalism

Unfortunately, ESPN has reported that, “Manchester Munich Memorial Foundation (MMMF) has confirmed the display case was broken into and various items were stolen. The foundation said the club offered to pay for repairs, but MMMF had already done so.”

Commenting on the events, MMMF chair Ifty Ahmed said, “The Manchester Munich Memorial Foundation is deeply saddened by this act of vandalism and theft.”

The statement continued, “Manchesterplatz is a place of enormous significance to the families of the 23 people who lost their lives as a result of the Munich Air Disaster, and to Manchester United supporters across the world.”

He added the powerful message, “those responsible may have damaged a display case and stolen treasured items, but they cannot steal our memories, diminish our friendship or destroy the legacy of those we remember.”

Finally, he stated, “their memory will endure, and the bond between Manchester and Munich will remain unbreakable.”

Man United Season results
Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result
22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L
30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W
06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D
10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W
13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L
16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L
20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D
10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D
13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L
18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D
21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L
25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L
Updated 30 Oct 2026

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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