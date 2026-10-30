Manchester United fans from around the world mourn the tragic events of 6th February 1958.
The disaster
The swashbuckling Busby Babes had just beaten Red Star Belgrade and had made a stop at Munich airport.
Sadly, inclement weather conditions caused take-off to be suspended several times before the ultimately unsuccessful attempt, which resulted in numerous deaths.
In total, 23 people were killed, including Duncan Edwards, the star of the young side.
Commemorated
The tragic event is commemorated at Old Trafford every year, and there is the Munich Tunnel and a commemorative plaque at the stadium, which hundreds of thousands of fans visit every season.
There are also memorials in Germany, such as the Memorial cross at the Emplstraße in Munich.
A commemorative glass box, which contains Manchester United memorabilia, was set up in “Manchesterplatz” in Munich to mark the tragic events.
Vandalism
Unfortunately, ESPN has reported that, “Manchester Munich Memorial Foundation (MMMF) has confirmed the display case was broken into and various items were stolen. The foundation said the club offered to pay for repairs, but MMMF had already done so.”
Commenting on the events, MMMF chair Ifty Ahmed said, “The Manchester Munich Memorial Foundation is deeply saddened by this act of vandalism and theft.”
The statement continued, “Manchesterplatz is a place of enormous significance to the families of the 23 people who lost their lives as a result of the Munich Air Disaster, and to Manchester United supporters across the world.”
He added the powerful message, “those responsible may have damaged a display case and stolen treasured items, but they cannot steal our memories, diminish our friendship or destroy the legacy of those we remember.”
Finally, he stated, “their memory will endure, and the bond between Manchester and Munich will remain unbreakable.”
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Opponent
|Score
|Result
|22/08/2026
|Premier League
|A
|Hull City
|0-2
|L
|30/08/2026
|Premier League
|H
|Ipswich
|5-2
|W
|06/09/2026
|Premier League
|A
|Everton
|2-2
|D
|10/09/2026
|UEFA Champions League
|H
|Sabah FA
|4-0
|W
|13/09/2026
|Premier League
|H
|Manchester City
|0-1
|L
|16/09/2026
|League Cup
|H
|Brighton
|2-3
|L
|20/09/2026
|Premier League
|A
|Fulham
|1-1
|D
|10/10/2026
|Premier League
|H
|Tottenham
|1-1
|D
|13/10/2026
|UEFA Champions League
|A
|Atletico Madrid
|0-2
|L
|18/10/2026
|Premier League
|A
|Leeds
|1-1
|D
|21/10/2026
|UEFA Champions League
|A
|Como
|1-4
|L
|25/10/2026
|Premier League
|H
|Bournemouth
|0-3
|L
Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images
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