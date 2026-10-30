Home » Michael Carrick will bring in the big guns with this superb starting XI vs Chelsea

Michael Carrick will bring in the big guns with this superb starting XI vs Chelsea

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy
Picture of Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday with Kobbie Mainoo set to be available again but unlikely to be rushed straight back into the starting line-up.

Head coach Michael Carrick desperately needs a positive result after a winless run of eight games, with the Red Devils looking to recover from last weekend’s 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

Mainoo boost for Chelsea clash

Mainoo has returned to first-team training after his injury lay-off, giving Carrick another midfield option for the trip to London.

However, Carrick generally prefers to reintegrate returning players gradually. Mainoo should therefore make the bench rather than being thrown immediately into a difficult away fixture.

Benjamin Sesko and Manuel Ugarte remain long-term absentees, while Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu are also injured. Marcus Rashford has returned to gym work but is not expected to be sufficiently fit to feature.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Senne Lammens will retain his place in goal, but the composition of the back four is more difficult to predict because Carrick is short of natural options on the left.

Leny Yoro will probably be used again at right-back, with Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez forming the central partnership. Diogo Dalot is then likely to continue on the left in the absence of Shaw and Dorgu.

Noussair Mazraoui is another possible solution, but his limited recent involvement points towards Carrick sticking with players he has used more regularly.

Matthijs de Ligt is available, although starting him would represent a fitness gamble as he continues to recover from an 11-month absence. Ayden Heaven provides another central defensive option.

Midfield

Bruno Fernandes is expected to return as the number 10 after holding clear-the-air talks with Carrick, with the disciplinary episode now considered closed. The captain remained on the bench throughout the Bournemouth defeat.

Restoring Fernandes to his preferred advanced role would allow Youri Tielemans to drop back into the double pivot alongside Carlos Baleba. Carrick has continued to trust Tielemans despite the midfielder struggling to reproduce his best form at United.

Andrey Santos could also feature in Carrick’s plans, as might Mason Mount.

Attack

Joshua Zirkzee could be the surprise selection at centre-forward. Sesko’s absence leaves him as United’s only natural senior striker.

Bryan Mbeumo would then move back to the right flank, with Amad operating from the left. That would give Fernandes three technical and mobile players ahead of him, although Zirkzee would need to provide a focal point when United progress into the penalty area.

Matheus Cunha and Shea Lacey are alternatives.

Predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martínez, Dalot; Tielemans, Baleba; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Amad; Zirkzee.

The key selection call

Zirkzee’s possible inclusion is the most intriguing decision. Carrick could use another player out of position through the middle, but the Dutchman’s false-nine qualities offer a more natural route to linking play with Fernandes, Mbeumo and Amad.

United’s captain remains their principal creative figure, and Carrick needs that influence to translate into a sharper collective performance at Stamford Bridge.

Final Thoughts

  • Mainoo is expected to be available but could begin on the bench.
  • Fernandes is likely to return as United’s number 10.
  • Zirkzee could receive a surprise start at centre-forward.
  • Shaw, Dorgu, Sesko and Ugarte remain unavailable.

Graphic of United side discussed in article

united vs Chelsea
Last five seasons
Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result
28/11/2021 Premier League A Chelsea 1-1 D
28/04/2022 Premier League H Chelsea 1-1 D
22/10/2022 Premier League A Chelsea 1-1 D
25/05/2023 Premier League H Chelsea 4-1 W
06/12/2023 Premier League H Chelsea 2-1 W
04/04/2024 Premier League A Chelsea 3-4 L
03/11/2024 Premier League H Chelsea 1-1 D
16/05/2025 Premier League A Chelsea 0-1 L
20/09/2025 Premier League H Chelsea 2-1 W
18/04/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 1-0 W

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Red Billy is the managing editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and two magazines and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Billy first saw United live in 1971, watching George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, before becoming a League Match ticket book holder from 1975/76 and a writer since 1995. Billy still insists Matteo Darmian and Alex Telles could have made it at United given half a chance.

1 comment

Anonymous 30/10/2026 - 06:56

superb starting 11? geezuz!!

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