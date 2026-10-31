Home » 100% dribbles, 4 shots: Amad stands tall amid the wreckage as Man United lose to Chelsea

100% dribbles, 4 shots: Amad stands tall amid the wreckage as Man United lose to Chelsea

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Amad

Manchester United forward Amad provided a rare positive as he and his teammates slipped to another defeat, this time against Chelsea.

Beaten

United’s woeful run continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils produced a promising first-half performance, creating chances and dominating possession, but they were unable to make it count.

Chelsea emerged for the second half with greater intensity and took control of the match. The deadlock was broken in the 50th minute by Morgan Rogers, who was allowed to dance into the box and fire beyond Senne Lammens.

Chelsea doubled their lead 15 minutes later through Cole Palmer, who beat Lammens from the penalty spot.

The hosts were awarded a penalty after Lisandro Martinez was judged to have fouled Wesley Fofana inside the box while United were defending a corner. Replays showed that Martinez did not even look at the ball and was firmly fixated on Fofana.

The World Cup winner was shown a second yellow card and consequently sent off, leaving United with a mountain to climb.

United sit in 17th place in the Premier League table and could slip into the bottom three by the end of the matchweek.

Amad’s display

Several United players were awful, but one who can hold his head high is Amad.

The Ivorian was United’s primary source of threat, especially in the first half. He fired four shots, two of which were on target.

Amad really should have been on the scoresheet. Presented with a golden chance after pinching the ball off Fofana, he blazed it over the bar.

The United star found his teammates with 19 of the 22 passes he attempted (86.4% individual pass accuracy). He also embarked on two dribbles, completing both of them.

Amad further contributed one tackle and won three of the seven duels he contested.

Amad
Stat Amad
Date 31/10/2026
Match v Chelsea (A) 0-2
Sub appearances 0
Minutes 77
Goals 0
Non-penalty goals 0
Assists 0
Goals + assists 0
Minutes per goal
xG (PL) 0.55
xA (PL) 0.06
xG + xA (PL) 0.61
Avg rating 6.27
Shots 4
Shots on target 2
Shot accuracy % 50.0%
Conversion % 0.0%
Passes 22
Accurate passes 19
Pass accuracy % 86.4%
Page 1 of 3123
Stat Amad
Key passes 0
Dribbles attempted 2
Dribbles completed 2
Dribble success % 100.0%
Tackles 1
Interceptions 0
Tackles + interceptions 1
Blocks 0
Duels 7
Duels won 3
Duels won % 42.9%
Dribbled past 0
Fouls won 0
Fouls committed 2
Offsides 0
Yellow cards 0
Red cards 0
Penalties won 0
Penalties conceded 0
Penalties scored 0
Page 2 of 3123
Stat Amad
Penalties missed 0
Clean sheets 0
Page 3 of 3123

United are next in action on Tuesday when they face AS Roma in the Champions League.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

0 shots on target, 30 times lost possession:...

Sorry Manchester United go nine games without a...

Four things we learned as Man United’s downward...

Martinez’s meltdown condemned United, but this constant dead...

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Live updates from Stamford...

Confirmed Man United XI vs Chelsea: Tielemans dropped,...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

3 comments

Mary C. Franco 31/10/2026 - 15:47

I am making a real GOOD MONEY (200$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 13,000$, this online work is simple and straight forward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. this site…………….. 𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟰𝟬.𝗰𝗼𝗺

Reply
Mary C. Franco 31/10/2026 - 15:46

I am making a real GOOD MONEY (200$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 13,000$, this online work is simple and straight forward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job.

Reply
Mary C. Franco 31/10/2026 - 15:45

nice to see

Reply

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.