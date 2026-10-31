100% dribbles, 4 shots: Amad stands tall amid the wreckage as Man United lose to Chelsea

Manchester United forward Amad provided a rare positive as he and his teammates slipped to another defeat, this time against Chelsea.

Beaten

United’s woeful run continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils produced a promising first-half performance, creating chances and dominating possession, but they were unable to make it count.

Chelsea emerged for the second half with greater intensity and took control of the match. The deadlock was broken in the 50th minute by Morgan Rogers, who was allowed to dance into the box and fire beyond Senne Lammens.

Chelsea doubled their lead 15 minutes later through Cole Palmer, who beat Lammens from the penalty spot.

The hosts were awarded a penalty after Lisandro Martinez was judged to have fouled Wesley Fofana inside the box while United were defending a corner. Replays showed that Martinez did not even look at the ball and was firmly fixated on Fofana.

The World Cup winner was shown a second yellow card and consequently sent off, leaving United with a mountain to climb.

United sit in 17th place in the Premier League table and could slip into the bottom three by the end of the matchweek.

Amad’s display

Several United players were awful, but one who can hold his head high is Amad.

The Ivorian was United’s primary source of threat, especially in the first half. He fired four shots, two of which were on target.

Amad really should have been on the scoresheet. Presented with a golden chance after pinching the ball off Fofana, he blazed it over the bar.

The United star found his teammates with 19 of the 22 passes he attempted (86.4% individual pass accuracy). He also embarked on two dribbles, completing both of them.

Amad further contributed one tackle and won three of the seven duels he contested.

Amad Stat Amad Date 31/10/2026 Match v Chelsea (A) 0-2 Sub appearances 0 Minutes 77 Goals 0 Non-penalty goals 0 Assists 0 Goals + assists 0 Minutes per goal – xG (PL) 0.55 xA (PL) 0.06 xG + xA (PL) 0.61 Avg rating 6.27 Shots 4 Shots on target 2 Shot accuracy % 50.0% Conversion % 0.0% Passes 22 Accurate passes 19 Pass accuracy % 86.4% Page 1 of 3 123 Stat Amad Key passes 0 Dribbles attempted 2 Dribbles completed 2 Dribble success % 100.0% Tackles 1 Interceptions 0 Tackles + interceptions 1 Blocks 0 Duels 7 Duels won 3 Duels won % 42.9% Dribbled past 0 Fouls won 0 Fouls committed 2 Offsides 0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 Penalties won 0 Penalties conceded 0 Penalties scored 0 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat Amad Penalties missed 0 Clean sheets 0 Page 3 of 3 123

United are next in action on Tuesday when they face AS Roma in the Champions League.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images