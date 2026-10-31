“We have done everything”: deluded Man United ace insists the team’s mentality was praiseworthy vs Chelsea

Manchester United created a lot of chances in the first half but failed to take them and were punished in the end as Chelsea ran away with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

After Michael Carrick’s future was resolved and the players vowed to fight for the badge, there were good signs early on.

The Red Devils cut open the Blues time and again but Amad, Bruno Fernandes, and Bryan Mbeumo were guilty of spurning gilt-edged chances.

The visitors should have emerged with even more fire in their belly in the second half, but the opposite happened.

Bryan Mbeumo felt there were positives to take home

They let all that momentum fizzle away, partly due to Lisandro Martinez’s horrendous display, while several big-name stars also failed to rise to the occasion.

After the match, Bryan Mbeumo spoke to TNT Sports and explained that there were positives to take home after the disappointment of the last few weeks.

“I think we have done a lot of right things, especially in the first half when we could have been up one or two-nil.

“There’s a lot of disappointment” 🔴 Bryan Mbeumo reflects on the mood among the Man Utd players following their loss to Chelsea. 🎙️ @jules_breach | Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max ➡️ https://t.co/WPrcA5ZrQ1 pic.twitter.com/03qChuESxM — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 31, 2026

“I think the first half we had a lot of chances, which is a positive. The last few games we didn’t create a lot, but obviously they’re a good team with qualities.

United lost again, so fans will not be too pleased with such talk

“What we have shown today – the mentality was there. Everyone worked really hard and we still have to find some bits at the training ground. Work even harder and yes we have two very important games.”

The Cameroonian felt the team showed that they are backing Carrick but admitted that things did get hard after the team went down to 10 men following Martinez‘s red card.

“No, obviously not [players did not let Carrick down]. I think the mentality was there right from the first minute.

“Harder with 10 men. We still trust everyone. With the men down, we still had some frustrations at the end. But I think we have done everything as a team today.”

While it is true that the 20-time English league champions did look cohesive in the first half, it was still a defeat.

United have not won a Premier League game in two months and are languishing in the relegation zone. This is simply not good enough, and until they manage to win, such talk only angers the fanbase even more.

Feature image Michael Steele via Getty Images