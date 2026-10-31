Manchester United visit Chelsea today for a 12.30pm kick-off in the Premier League.

Kobbie Mainoo is back in the squad but does not make the starting XI.

Here is the confirmed line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal.

Leny Yoro is the right-back; Harry Maguire continues at centre-back. He is joined by Lisandro Martinez. Diogo Dalot is at left-back.

Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are available, but on the bench.

Midfield

Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos form the central midfield pivot.

Attack

Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are the front four.

Amad will likely be on the right, with Fernandes in the 10, Cunha on the left and Mbeumo up front.

Substitutes

Karl Darlow is the substitute keeper. He is joined on the bench by Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven, Noussair Mazraoui, Mason Moint, Youri Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo, Shea Lacey and Joshua Zirkzee.

Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu, Manu Ugarte, Marcus Rashford and Ben Sesko are all out injured. Rashford is the closest to returning and is already in gym training.

Final Thoughts

Mainoo returns to the squad from injury

Fernandes restored to the starting line-up after being benched against Bournemouth.

Yoro continues at right-back, Maguire and Martinez the CBs

Cunha also restored to starting XI with Mason Mount making way.

Featured image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images