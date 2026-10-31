Manchester United visit Chelsea today for a 12.30pm kick-off in the Premier League.
Kobbie Mainoo is back in the squad but does not make the starting XI.
Here is the confirmed line-up for the game.
Goalkeeper and Defence
Senne Lammens is in goal.
Leny Yoro is the right-back; Harry Maguire continues at centre-back. He is joined by Lisandro Martinez. Diogo Dalot is at left-back.
Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are available, but on the bench.
Midfield
Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos form the central midfield pivot.
Attack
Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are the front four.
Amad will likely be on the right, with Fernandes in the 10, Cunha on the left and Mbeumo up front.
Substitutes
Karl Darlow is the substitute keeper. He is joined on the bench by Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven, Noussair Mazraoui, Mason Moint, Youri Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo, Shea Lacey and Joshua Zirkzee.
Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu, Manu Ugarte, Marcus Rashford and Ben Sesko are all out injured. Rashford is the closest to returning and is already in gym training.
Final Thoughts
- Mainoo returns to the squad from injury
- Fernandes restored to the starting line-up after being benched against Bournemouth.
- Yoro continues at right-back, Maguire and Martinez the CBs
- Cunha also restored to starting XI with Mason Mount making way.
Featured image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Win a Mystery Football Shirt Box from Mystique Jerseys!
Just choose your size and leave the surprise to us.
Simply predict the score of the Chelsea game in the comments below 👇
Special offer: Get 10% off any Mystique Jerseys order! Use code UNITED10 at checkout.
Tell us which teams to avoid and you won't receive a shirt from those teams, guaranteed.
Open worldwide. If more than one person predicts the score correctly, the winner will be decided by a random draw. If you make more than one entry, only your last entry will count. No entries accepted after 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 30th October. The winner will need to provide their name, address, shirt size and any teams to avoid. The UNITED10 discount is exclusive to The Peoples Person and United World readers and is valid until 31 December 2026.