JJ Gabriel: Real Madrid firmly in pole after wonderkid rejects Paris Saint-Germain offer

Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel is said to have rejected Paris Saint-Germain’s latest proposal and reiterated his desire to play in Spain, leaving Real Madrid in pole position for his signature.

Gabriel’s push to leave Old Trafford

Gabriel formally asked United to cancel his registration on 15 September, despite being due for inclusion against Brighton (via Sky Sports).

Real Madrid were leading Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the race two days later, although the Red Devils still hoped to persuade the teenager to stay (via The Guardian). United then formally offered Gabriel scholarship terms on 8 October, protecting their right to compensation if he moved elsewhere.

Reconciliation attempts subsequently failed following a disagreement over the first-team minutes mapped out for Gabriel. He remained registered with United but was training independently in Spain by 25 October, with a move to another club possible from 1 January 2027.

PSG rejection leaves Madrid with a clear path

PSG improved both the sporting and financial elements of their proposal in a final attempt to convince Gabriel and his representatives. However, according to Spanish outlet Sport, “Kid Messi” has turned down that approach because he does not consider a switch from England to France the best step for his development.

The outlet states: “JJ Gabriel has not only said no to PSG’s latest offer, but has also reiterated that his desire is to play in Spanish football.”

Barcelona held discussions with agent Ali Barat over a possible deal, but the Catalan club did not intend to match the financial packages offered by PSG and Real Madrid. Bayern were eliminated from contention earlier in the process, narrowing the field further.

Real Madrid are now claimed to be the only suitor prepared to meet the overall package, which is valued at more than €10 million across the next three seasons and includes sporting demands. Final confirmation has not yet arrived, while Gabriel’s departure from United and the registration process must also be completed.

From United’s academy to record-breaking scorer

London-born Gabriel spent time in the youth systems of Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham United before joining Manchester United’s academy at the age of 11.

He became United’s youngest Under-18 player in April 2025 and scored twice against Leeds United while aged 14. Gabriel then registered 20 goals in 21 Under-18 Premier League appearances during the 2025/26 campaign.

That form earned him the inaugural Under-18 Premier League Player of the Season prize and United’s Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award in 2026. He made his unofficial senior debut in a friendly against Atlético Madrid in August 2026 but has not made a competitive first-team appearance.

The outstanding formalities make timing the main uncertainty, but Gabriel is likely to join Real Madrid once he is eligible to move.

Final Thoughts

Gabriel has reportedly rejected PSG’s improved proposal.

The youngster has reiterated his preference for a move to Spain.

Real Madrid are now in pole position, with formal confirmation still required.

jj gabriel career so far – october 2026 Stat JJ Gabriel Current club Manchester United U21 Seasons 2025/26 to 2026/27 Apps 9 Minutes 798 Goals 8 Assists 3 Goals per game 0.89 Assists per game 0.33 Yellow cards 3 Red cards 0 Source: Transfermarkt

Featured image by Charles McQuillan via Getty Images