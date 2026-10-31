Julian Nagelsmann has already received Juventus’ call, INEOS need to act soon

Despite their disastrous run of form, Manchester United decided to stick with Michael Carrick following extensive crisis talks.

There were murmurs that football director Jason Wilcox had approached Eddie Howe, but those reports proved premature as the former United midfielder remained at the helm.

That decision has not worked out well, as the Red Devils lost 2-0 to Chelsea on Saturday. The first half was a more cohesive performance, but Lisandro Martinez single-handedly lost United the game.

While Carrick is expected to lead the team for the AS Roma game in midweek, INEOS might finally pull the plug once the November international break begins.

Nagelsmann is a wanted man

Recruitment chief Christopher Vivell has been advocating for Julian Nagelsmann, but the former Germany coach is a wanted man.

RB Leipzig and Fenerbahce have been linked with the ex-Bayern Munich boss, and Juventus have now joined the race.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, “Juventus have just contacted Julian Nagelsmann, adding the German coach to their preferred alternatives should they decide to replace Spalletti.

“The former Germany boss is weighing several options for his future and appreciated the Bianconeri’s approach.”

Why INEOS are delaying the final call

As things stand, Julian Nagelsmann seems to be slipping away from United’s grasp. But not everyone in the hierarchy would be too concerned about the loss.

🚨💣 EXCL | Juventus have just contacted Julian Nagelsmann, adding the German coach to their preferred alternatives should they decide to replace Spalletti. The former Germany boss is weighing several options for his future and appreciated the Bianconeri's approach. 👀⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/PK4jRlZeON — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) October 31, 2026

Many want the club to show some ambition and try to bring in project managers such as Cesc Fabregas or Unai Emery.

Both are unlikely to make the jump mid-season, so a decision might have to wait for now.

With Howe’s compensation claims set to reduce further and the current head coach‘s break clause also due to activate, the penny-pinching co-owners have a choice to make.

Feature image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images