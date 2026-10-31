Kai Rooney scores and sees red as Manchester United U18s extend unbeaten run to 10 games



Manchester United U18s travelled to face Blackburn Rovers U18s on Saturday morning.

Summer signing Karim Cassim was handed his first start for United since joining from rivals Manchester City in the summer. Cassim had recently made his debut off the bench, where he provided two assists against Liverpool.

First half

The home side featured some familiar faces in their line-up, with multiple former United academy players, including goalkeeper Teddy Garside, who was tested early by Edson Dejonge-Seiros’ curling effort that went straight down the throat of the keeper.

Despite controlling the majority of possession and creating a few half-chances, United fell behind in the 17th minute. Another former United player, Charlie Fletcher, pounced on a turnover high up the pitch before calmly slotting past Charlie Hardy to put Blackburn ahead.

After the goal, it was one-way traffic as United mounted their comeback. The four-goal hero against Burnley in midweek, Kai Rooney, had an effort blocked after breaking through down the left side, before David Eze and Junior Brown both had their shots saved by Garside.

Rooney delivered the equaliser just after the half-hour mark, losing his marker in the area to head home from Brown’s cross, making the score 1-1 at the break.

Second half

Jaume Camacho was introduced at the break and was immediately involved as chances flowed for Fletcher’s side, but he was unable to keep his effort on target.

United looked set for an uphill task when Rooney was sent off for a second yellow card following an aerial challenge in midfield, leaving the young Red Devils down to ten men in the 62nd minute.

Despite the disadvantage, United continued to dominate proceedings and took the lead just five minutes later. Brown provided the assist again, this time picking out Camacho, who took the ball in stride in the area and finished past Garside.

Noah Ajayi also came off the bench and saw his effort blocked before snatching his follow-up shot over the bar. However, chances were plentiful and Ajayi added his name to the scoresheet in the 74th minute, cutting inside from the left wing, dancing past a number of defenders before smashing into the top right corner.

Late in the match, Camacho scored his seventh goal in three matches, including four goals against Liverpool. The Spaniard was slipped in behind by Jariyah Shah to run through and delicately chip the ball over the keeper.

The win extends United’s unbeaten streak to ten matches, and they will be back in action at Carrington next week when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League Cup.

Match facts

United: Hardy, Shah, McCormack (c), (Ngwashi 89), Laurie, O’Brien, McEvoy (Carrick 89), Eze (Ziro 89), Brown, Cassim (Camacho Sidos 46), De Jonge-Seiros (Ajayi 65), Rooney.

Unused subs: J. Watson, Ford.

Goals: Rooney 34, Camacho Sidos 67, 87, Ajayi 74.

Red card: Rooney 62.

Featured image by Naomi Baker via Getty Images