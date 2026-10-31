Lisandro Martinez’s performance vs Chelsea was a come-and-get-me cry, INEOS should grant him his wish

Manchester United capitulated in the second half and ultimately lost 2-0 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Red Devils have now gone over two months without a win in the Premier League, and the decision to keep Michael Carrick in charge has clearly backfired, as many expected.

Penny-pinching INEOS are not expected to make any changes in the dugout at this moment, but come January, tough decisions will need to be made.

The 20-time English league champions looked by far the better team in the first half and created gilt-edged chances, but failed to take them.

Lisandro Martinez cost United

In the second half, however, the team completely lost their composure due to Lisandro Martinez’s disastrous performance.

The Argentine has been actively trying to leave the club for some time now, and his case was strengthened when he publicly called out Jason Wilcox for his transfer failings.

Fans loved his words, but the truth is that the defender needs to perform much better on the pitch. He was an absolute disgrace during his time on the field, losing almost every duel while seemingly trying to earn a card.

The former Ajax ace did not even put up a challenge when Morgan Rogers went clean through on goal, and the penalty he conceded was ridiculous.

Lisandro Martinez needs to go

The 28-year-old had received a yellow card moments before for a reckless challenge, and he followed that up by barging in, shoulder first, on his man from a corner.

Naturally, the referee pointed to the spot and sent him off. United’s heads dropped immediately and they could have conceded more.

His anger management issues have been a problem since he arrived, but he previously made up for it with his gritty defending, eye for a pass, and passion.

This season, however, the World Cup winner has looked a shadow of his former self, and if he is simply trying to engineer an exit to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, or Italy. INEOS should grant him his wish in January.

Carrick, or whoever remains in charge, should not start Lisandro Martinez again. This should be the last time he lets the badge down.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images