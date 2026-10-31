Manchester United vs Chelsea: Live updates from Stamford Bridge

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Michael Carrick remains at the helm, and the Premier League clash against Chelsea is the perfect opportunity to demonstrate why INEOS decided to retain him despite numerous high-profile candidates expressing interest in the role.

The players have pledged to fight for the badge and deliver an emphatic response, so all eyes will be on Stamford Bridge.

After clearing the air with talisman Bruno Fernandes, the skipper returns to the starting XI as the underperforming Youri Tielemans is relegated to the bench.

Huge game coming up for Carrick

Leny Yoro starts at right-back, with Diogo Dalot set to operate on the left. Lisandro Martinez, who has been linked with a move away, finally starts after his explosive rant against INEOS.

Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos form the preferred midfield pairing, while Kobbie Mainoo returns to the bench.

Matheus Cunha, Amad and Bryan Mbeumo make up the front three—the same trio that set the league alight last term. Carrick will be hoping for more of the same against the Blues.

Can the Red Devils finally secure a league win after two months? Stay tuned for live updates.

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images