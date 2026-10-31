“I would never…”: Man United’s captain marvel Bryan Robson criticises Bruno Fernandes

Bryan Robson has admitted that the Stretford End’s “STANDARDS” banner saddened him, while criticising Bruno Fernandes for questioning Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick in public.

Fernandes dispute deepened United’s on-field crisis

After United’s 4-1 defeat at Como on 21 October, Bruno Fernandes publicly questioned Carrick’s decision not to use a man-to-man press. The captain was then left as an unused substitute for the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, during which supporters displayed the banner featuring Robson, Roy Keane and Eric Cantona.

Carrick and Fernandes subsequently held clear-the-air talks at Carrington, with the Portugal international offering assurances over his commitment. Carrick has since confirmed that Fernandes will remain captain as United prepare to visit Chelsea.

Robson says standards should not need explaining

In an interview with The Daily Mail), legendary captain Robson said players should understand the demands attached to representing United as soon as they arrive at the club.

“Standards. The demand has always been to keep them high at Manchester United; you were aware the minute you walked through the door,” he said.

The former captain said former manager Ron Atkinson had made those expectations clear to him, although he already knew what was required. Robson also stressed that the focus should be on hard work and United winning rather than the individual, adding “I would never have called out Sir Alex Ferguson in public.”

Robson’s 13 years as a United player

Robson joined United from West Bromwich Albion in 1981 for a British-record £1.5 million. He went on to make 461 appearances for the club and scored 99 goals.

The midfielder won two league titles, three FA Cups and the European Cup Winners’ Cup during his time at Old Trafford. Injuries and the emergence of younger midfielders reduced his playing opportunities before he departed in 1994 to become Middlesbrough’s player-manager.

Robson later managed Bradford City, West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United and Thailand. He now serves as a United club representative.

Final Thoughts

Robson said the Stretford End’s “STANDARDS” banner made him sad.

The former captain believes United players should already understand what the club demands.

Robson said he would never have criticised former manager Sir Alex Ferguson publicly.

Fernandes remains captain and is likely to return against Chelsea.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images