Peter Schmeichel fires accusation against “absolute disgrace” Lisandro Martinez after Chelsea nightmare



Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel ripped Lisandro Martinez apart following his horror show in the 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Abysmal

Two weeks after he controversially called out the United hierarchy for lacking ambition and failing during the summer window, Martinez endured another tough game as United were beaten by Chelsea.

The Argentina international gave away a reckless penalty and was consequently sent off after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession.

His performance was already of a poor standard when he received a booking in the 60th minute for pulling back Morgan Rogers. Shortly afterwards, he elbowed Wesley Fofana in the face while United were defending a corner.

Replays revealed he never looked at the ball, his focus entirely on Fofana, while Michael Carrick completely ignored Martinez as he headed down the tunnel.

A man down and trailing by two, United faced an impossible comeback task as their winless run stretched to nine matches.

Speaking after the final whistle, Schmeichel was hugely critical of Martinez, squarely blaming him for United’s loss. The Dane also accused Martinez of trying to orchestrate an exit.

Schmeichel slams Martinez

The iconic United goalkeeper said [as quoted by SportBible], “I put this solely on Lisandro Martinez’s shoulders. This is an absolute disgrace how he played this game.”

“Two weeks ago, he came out and made some very, very strong statements against his teammates, against the football club, and it felt like he was trying to orchestrate a move.”

“He’s in the last year of his contract. What he did today, honestly, I have no words.”

“The first goal, I mean, he’s played a World Cup final. Somebody who’s played a World Cup final can’t defend the way he defended on the first goal.”

“The penalty… I have no words. I literally have no words for how crazy that was. And then he walks off the pitch, shaking his head as if he’s done nothing wrong. So bad.”

United are next in action on Tuesday when they face AS Roma in the Champions League.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images