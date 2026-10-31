Fabrizio Romano names the elite tactician “most appreciated” by the Man United board, he is a serial winner

After extensive crisis talks, Manchester United have decided to keep Michael Carrick in charge despite a host of options being linked with the job.

The Red Devils are currently languishing in 16th position in the Premier League and they have not won a league game for almost two months.

It seemed as though football director Jason Wilcox was leaning towards Eddie Howe, but financial concerns meant INEOS have steered clear of making a change at this point.

The players have vowed to fight for the cause, starting on Saturday, while Bruno Fernandes and the current boss have patched up after clear-the-air talks.

INEOS are still looking for the perfect replacement

However, should results continue to go south, a change could be on the cards during the November international break.

While most would think it is a straight shoot-off between the ex-Newcastle United boss and Julian Nagelsmann, certain sections within the club would prefer a more ambitious hire.

Fabrizio gives the latest on the Man Utd manager situation with some top names being linked. 👀 Will United make a change after this weekend’s fixture against Chelsea?! 😯#PremierLeague #DAZNBet pic.twitter.com/FREqJWuFUR — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) October 30, 2026

Continuing with that theme, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the name of the manager who is considered a dream appointment by the 20-time English league champions.

“If you ask me the manager who is most appreciated by Manchester United, in terms of potential candidates, a manager they love is for sure Unai Emery who is doing a fantastic job at Aston Villa,” the Italian told DAZN.

Unai Emery is the dream target

However, it will not be easy to land the former Sevilla manager. Villa do not want to lose him and Emery currently holds supreme power at Villa Park.

“Aston Villa absolutely want Emery to continue. Emery is 100% involved in the project at Villa, he’s deciding everything about players, about tactics, about strategy, and so at the moment, Emery is a very difficult target.”

At Old Trafford, he would have to work within a system headed by Wilcox, Christopher Vivell, and such a dramatic change might not be to his liking.

Antonio Conte is another high-profile managerial target, but his transfer demands are considered significant; hence the reluctance.

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