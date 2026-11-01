Fermin Lopez: Barcelona break silence on claims of Man United talks over “special” star

At the end of the week, claims from Spain suggested Manchester United had made enquiries regarding a potential deal for Fermín López.

In the summer, the Red Devils set out to overhaul their midfield and finally get their engine room right as they aim to assemble a title-winning side, signing Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba.

Baleba has already shown glimpses of brilliance, yet Santos and Tielemans have not, and concerns have grown over the duo’s performances.

Although both are still expected to find their best form in time, links to López and Pablo Barrios have emerged amid suggestions that Ineos feel they did not quite get the midfield recruitment right.

The truth about Fermín López to Manchester United

Although those reports claimed United had approached Barcelona about López, the reality of the links has now become clearer.

Fabrizio Romano addressed the transfer chatter, stating:

“Despite reports over the recent days, Fermin Lopez is absolutely untouchable for Barcelona. So all the stories regarding a potential Premier League switch for Fermin Lopez are being played down by Barca and also those close to the player.”

TeamTalk echoed those sentiments, quoting a Camp Nou insider who said:

“Is this a serious question? Nobody has spoken to Barcelona about Fermin Lopez, as they know he is completely unattainable. It makes me laugh. Seriously, Fermin is special – we know that, and showed that with his new contract earlier this year. Hansi Flick knows it, which is why he is a key part of the team.”

López addresses the transfer speculation

Those claims appear to have been pure speculation, and the deal looks increasingly unlikely to materialise.

López himself has also come out to dismiss the rumours, telling the media on Saturday night, as per Mundo Derpotivo:

“I don’t pay attention to this kind of news. I want to be at Barça as long as possible, and I hope to finish my career at this club.”

Described as an energetic, direct, goal-scoring midfielder, López could have added the goal threat United have missed in midfield (after Casemiro‘s exit and with Bruno Fernandes misfiring).

Yet with Barcelona refusing to entertain offers and the La Masia graduate showing no desire to leave, the Red Devils will have to look elsewhere.

Featured image David Ramos via Getty Images

