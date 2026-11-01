Man United touch base with Julian Nagelsmann amid interest from European giants

Saturday’s defeat against Chelsea meant Manchester United are precariously placed just above the relegation zone, and they have not won a Premier League game in over two months.

Following extensive talks, INEOS decided to stick with Michael Carrick, partly due to the finances involved in sacking him and also because of the lack of a standout candidate.

The current head coach is likely to get two more games to try to steady the ship, or he could be gone during the November international break.

United’s co-owners are continuing their due diligence behind the scenes, with Eddie Howe being director of football Jason Wilcox’s preferred option.

Vivell contacts Julian Nagelsmann

The former Newcastle United boss was contacted and he remains open to the idea, but compensation payments will be substantial, while not everyone in the hierarchy is of the same opinion.

Recruitment chief Christopher Vivell favours Julian Nagelsmann, and The Guardian have revealed that Vivell has taken it upon himself to try to bring his compatriot to Old Trafford and has already touched base with the former Germany boss.

“Eddie Howe is Wilcox’s preferred candidate should Carrick be sacked, with contact between the parties understood to have been made.

“The former Newcastle ­manager is open to taking up the position, ­subject to negotiations. He would cost about £3m in compensation to Newcastle.

German is a man in demand

“Julian Nagelsmann, the ­former Germany and Bayern Munich head coach, is highly regarded by ­Christopher ­Vivell, United’s director of ­recruitment, who is believed to have sounded out his fellow ­German. The pair previously worked together at RB Leipzig.”

Julian Nagelsmann is known as a tactical maverick and would want control over transfer dealings, while it is uncertain whether he can operate within a set system.

United need to figure things out soon, as the former Bayern Munich boss is a man in demand with multiple clubs eyeing him.

INEOS also have Antonio Conte, Cesc Fabregas and Unai Emery on their list of managerial targets but it will be far from easy to acquire either of them.

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