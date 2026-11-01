Man United set for crunch talks with Lisandro Martinez to decide his fate after Chelsea horror show

Despite dominating Chelsea in the first half, Manchester United returned home empty-handed from Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues won 2-0 thanks to Lisandro Martinez, who cost the Red Devils the game with his recklessness.

It was his defensive error that allowed Morgan Rogers to open the scoring for the hosts, while he earned a red card and gave away a penalty to seal the deal.

The Argentine has been angling for a move away for some time now, and coupled with his incendiary comments aimed at the sporting director and his recent displays, it makes sense for INEOS to cut him loose.

Multiple teams chasing Lisandro Martinez

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and three Serie A teams are chasing the World Cup winner‘s signature, with his current deal up next summer.

But the 20-time English league champions do hold the option of triggering a one-year extension so as to not allow the centre-back’s value to drop.

Lisandro Martínez Stat 2026/27 Apps 10 Minutes 763 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow cards 1 Red cards 1 Clean sheets 1

What step United’s co-owners will eventually take will be decided later this month, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that a meeting between Lisandro Martinez and INEOS is expected in November.

“It’s not an easy moment for Lisandro Martínez in general. His contract is up in June 2027, so at the end of this season, Manchester United have a club option to extend it until 2028.

INEOS could grant him his wish

“The information I’m getting is that, this month, over the next few days and weeks, there will be direct contacts between Lisandro Martínez’s camp and Manchester United to assess the situation and consider all the possibilities: exercising the option, not exercising it, leaving the club or staying.

“There will be discussions on several points, including his attitude, performances, future and contract situation. So, talks are expected to take place regarding Lisandro Martínez’s future.”

It is not a straightforward call given the dearth of quality at the back. Matthijs de Ligt has only just returned from long-term injury and he needs more time.

Both Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven have been utilised out wide more than at the heart of the defence. Losing Lisandro Martinez would mean a lot of extra pressure on Harry Maguire.

An interesting next couple of weeks await the fans, both in the dugout and in terms of squad changes ahead of the winter window.

Feature image Alex Pantling via Getty Images