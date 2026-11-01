Manchester United find themselves level on points with Crystal Palace, who are in the relegation zone, after their 2-0 defeat at Chelsea.

United have not been in the bottom three after August since November 1986, and yet Michael Carrick said there is no stigma attached to the Red Devils dropping into the relegation zone.

What is worrying for United fans is that the club’s hierarchy seem to have the same loser’s mentality, if the report of their managerial plans is to be believed.

Manchester United make “immediate decision” on Michael Carrick’s future

According to talkSPORT, Michael Carrick is expected to be in the Manchester United dugout against AS Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday.

It is claimed United are “highly unlikely” to make a head coach change until the upcoming international break at the earliest, “even though the hierarchy held summit talks.”

United have just one win in their first nine Premier League games and sit 17th in the table, yet senior boardroom figures are still hoping Carrick can turn around the club’s form.

Man United Premier League start, 2026/27 (after 9 games) Season W D L GF GA Points 2026/27 1 4 4 10 15 7

Accordingly, Carrick is preparing to be in charge for the clash against Roma at Old Trafford. United have one win in three European outings so far this term.

After that, the Mancunians are scheduled to face Aston Villa, who may push them into the relegation zone, given how well-drilled the Unai Emery-led side is.

What Man United intended to do after Bournemouth defeat

Following another embarrassing result, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell also shed light on the thinking of United’s “best-in-class” executives.

It is reported that United’s hierarchy “privately pledged” to try to get to the November international break before having to act on the current head coach’s position during crisis talks after the 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth.

In recent days, United have been strongly linked with Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte.

As such, it is not far-fetched to assume they may have already started talks with potential candidates with the aim of bringing their preferred choice to the helm in November.

At the same time, given how lacklustre and incompetent Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox have acted in their respective roles so far, it is possible nothing concrete is being done behind the scenes.

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