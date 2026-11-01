Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he would have liked to stay in charge at Man United “forever”

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed juicy details about his interview for the caretaker job earlier this year. The Norwegian and Michael Carrick both applied for the position following Ruben Amorim’s departure.

The Englishman was chosen for the job, helped the Red Devils secure third place in the Premier League and ultimately bagged the full-time role. Unfortunately, Carrick has struggled to replicate that form this campaign, with his team now 17th in the league table after nine games, with just one win under the belt.

The Englishman was expected to face the sack after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but United continue to back him for now. With several managerial candidates tipped as possible replacements, Solskjaer has opened up on his former team-mate’s situation at the Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United after nine PL games 2026/27 Season MP W D L GF Pts 2026/27 9 1 4 4 10 7

Solskjaer opens up on interviewing for caretaker position

When asked by TV2 if he missed being United manager, Solskjaer responded: “Yes, well, sitting here like this… There were some fantastic moments, but everything in its own time. I do miss it, yes. I’d have liked to have stayed there forever, but life goes on.”

The Norwegian went on to shed light on applying for the caretaker position earlier this year, which eventually went to Carrick. He said: “When I spoke to United, I spoke highly of Michael as well. ‘If you choose him, you’ll get a good man,’ I said. I think he did the same with me.”

“Neither of us was desperate to get the job. We’d probably step up if they asked. At that particular time, the talk was of being an interim manager for the rest of the season.”

Solskjaer insisted that had he taken the job, it would only have been until the summer, adding: “Going back to the way things were isn’t always such a good idea. Yes, I would have taken the job, but I hadn’t intended it to last any longer than until the summer. It was probably time for someone else to have a go.”

Solskjaer rubbishes rumours of ‘demands’

Some reports suggested that Carrick was chosen ahead of Solskjaer because the Norwegian made greater demands than the former. However, the ex-United manager refuted those claims, stating: “No, that’s just nonsense!”

“I had a nice chat with Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada. We didn’t discuss contract length or anything like that. I was available if needed and didn’t make any demands. I gave my views on what needs to be done for the club to move forward. We had just a brief chat. There were no negotiations.”

Solskjaer went on to back Michael Carrick to get things in order at Old Trafford, continuing: “Michael has what it takes to take this club forward. I think he’s the right man. He understands the club, understands the fans and knows what it takes.”

The Norwegian also suggested that some of the challenges he faced during his time in charge at Old Trafford are yet to be addressed. However, he refused to delve deeper into the issue.

Solskjaer initially took charge of United as caretaker manager in December 2018, before securing the full-time job before the end of the season. Carrick was part of his backroom staff at that time, and United were very impressive in his first two seasons in charge, finishing third and second in the league.

However, they failed to win silverware and things went haywire during his third full season. The Norwegian ultimately lost his job in November 2021.

Solskjaer not thinking of United job

Solskjaer went on to stress that Carrick has all the elements required to be successful in the role, adding: “You don’t see that bit of a devil in him. But he’s got it! And so do I! We’re so incredibly alike.”

“Perhaps not many people thought I’d become a football manager, certainly not manager of Manchester United. I’m sure plenty of people thought the same about Michael Carrick.”

So what if United want him back? The Norwegian is eager to avoid any headlines with his comments and ends the interview with a diplomatic response, stating: “If Michael does well for ten years and decides to step down, and they ask me if I can take charge for two months, then of course I wouldn’t say no.”

“I spent 18–19 years at that club, so it’s part of the family. But it’s not something I’m thinking about.”

While Solskjaer has backed Carrick to turn things around at Old Trafford, there is a feeling that the Englishman is on borrowed time at Old Trafford. Failure to get results in the next two games could see Carrick lose his job during the upcoming international break.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images