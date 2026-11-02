Alejandro Balde: United target makes major decision on January Barcelona exit

Manchester United were hot on the heels of Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde this summer, but ended the transfer window without bolstering the position. That decision turned out to be a blunder, with Luke Shaw struggling to stay fit and Michael Carrick having to turn to stop-gap options for the role.

Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui have all failed to impress in the position, igniting talk of a return for the Spanish speedster in January.

Balde’s position at Camp Nou is fragile as well, with the player managing just four appearances across competitions this season, all of which were from the bench.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person states that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has already informed the 23-year-old that he is not part of his plans. An update on the saga has now emerged that could be a huge boost to United’s plans for the winter transfer window.

Player Season Apps Starts Minutes Avg rating Goals Assists Shots Shots on target Passes Key passes Accurate passes Pass accuracy Tackles Interceptions Blocks Duels Duels won Dribble attempts Dribbles successful Dribbled past Fouls won Fouls committed Yellow cards Red cards Offsides Penalties won Penalties conceded Penalties scored Penalties missed L. Shaw 2026/27 5 5 425 6.62 0 1 1 0 241 5 202 83.8% 9 11 3 31 18 3 1 4 1 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 0

Balde warming up to Barcelona exit

According to Mundo Deportivo, Balde has finally accepted that his time at Camp Nou is coming to an end. The report states: “Alejandro Balde (23) hasn’t lost hope, but he is increasingly coming to terms with the fact that, if he wants to get more playing time, he will have to leave Barça. The full-back is open to the idea.”

The report adds that Barcelona’s coaching staff are unconvinced by the player and believe that he “loses focus and does not judge well when to press.”

Speaking in the build up to the weekend’s Alaves games, Flick was blunt about the Spaniard’s performance, adding: “Balde currently lacks the confidence and conviction he needs in his game. And defenders are very important.”

The report insists that Balde has received no information about his situation directly from the Barcelona manager. It continues: “According to those close to him, everything he’s learnt about his situation has come via press conferences.”

Balde already considering a winter move

The report insists that the situation has prompted Balde to consider an exit from Camp Nou in the winter transfer window. It states: “Recent events are prompting the defender to consider a move in the winter transfer window.”

“In the Premier League, Balde remains a sought-after player, and Manchester United are emerging as one of the possible destinations. The player is also keen on the prospect of trying his luck in England.”

The report adds that Balde is open to a loan exit in January, something similar to Ronald Araujo’s move to Liverpool this summer. However, Barcelona need to raise funds through player sales at the turn of the year as they want to bolster their backline.

As such, the Catalans are likely to push for a permanent departure and the report insists that United have the finances to get a deal across the line.

Final Thoughts

Balde’s age, style of play and trophy-winning experience make him the ideal addition to the Red Devils’ squad. With the team struggling this season, INEOS should grab this opportunity with both hands.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Balde could be open to Barcelona exit after struggling for game time this season.

✅ The Spaniard is a long-term United target.

⚠️ This could be speculation from the outlet rather than the player’s stance.

TPP view

We believe that United will target a new left-back in January, although it is unclear if Balde will be their No. 1 priority for the position.

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images