Christopher Vivell: Why Bayern Munich are eyeing Man United director

Manchester United are preparing for major squad reinforcements in 2027, but a key move from Bayern Munich could put a massive dent in their plans. The Red Devils’ struggles this season have been heavily scrutinised and for good reason too.

From finishing third last season to sitting 17th after nine games, the English giants have suffered a shocking fall from grace in a matter of months. United are just two points ahead of 20th-placed Southampton and, while talk of a relegation battle may be stretching it too far, the team’s recent performances have hardly generated confidence.

The Red Devils have lost the last three games in all competitions and have seven defeats in 13 games across competitions this season. Michael Carrick’s team have picked up just two wins this campaign, one of which came in the Premier League.

The English giants are now expected to go all guns blazing into the winter transfer window to seek solutions. Plans will also have been drawn up for the summer and central to their efforts will be director of recruitment Christopher Vivell, who is also involved in the club’s managerial search.

Vivell pushing for Julian Nagelsmann

Vivell initially took charge at Old Trafford as the interim head of recruitment in the summer of 2024, before his position was made permanent in February 2025. Under his direction, United enjoyed a fruitful summer that year, signing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens.

Vivell has not been able to replicate that success this year with the purchases of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba, but remains highly regarded at the Theatre of Dreams. The German executive is also heavily involved in the search for Carrick’s replacement, with the Englishman on borrowed time at the club after a dismal start to the campaign.

United transfer business last two summers Window Player In/out From/to Fee Note 2025/26 Benjamin Šeško Signed RB Leipzig £65.6m – 2026/27 Carlos Baleba Signed Brighton & Hove Albion £65.1m – 2025/26 Bryan Mbeumo Signed Brentford £64.3m – 2025/26 Matheus Cunha Signed Wolverhampton Wanderers £63.6m – 2026/27 Andrey Santos Signed Chelsea £48.3m – 2026/27 Youri Tielemans Signed Aston Villa £35.1m – 2025/26 Senne Lammens Signed Royal Antwerp £18m – 2026/27 Karl Darlow Signed Leeds United – Free 2026/27 Tynan Thompson Signed Tottenham Hotspur – Undisclosed 2026/27 Kit Margetson Signed Swansea City – Undisclosed Page 1 of 2 12 Window Player In/out From/to Fee Note 2026/27 Cristian Orozco Signed Fortaleza – Undisclosed 2026/27 Karim Cassim Signed Manchester City – Undisclosed 2026/27 David Eze Signed Manchester City – Undisclosed 2026/27 Isaac Konde Signed Liverpool – Undisclosed 2025/26 Diego León Signed Cerro Porteño – Undisclosed 2025/26 Enzo Kana-Biyik Signed Le Havre – Free 2025/26 Harley Emsden-James Signed Southampton – Free Page 2 of 2 12 Fees: SalarySport and Wikipedia

Recent reports suggest Vivell is pushing for the appointment of Julian Nagelsmann as he attempts to get United back on track. However, a fresh update has now put the Red Devils’ recruitment director’s future in doubt.

Bayern Munich want Vivell

According to BILD, Bayern Munich want Vivell as a possible replacement for the outgoing scouting boss Nils Schmadtke. The Bavarians have recently confirmed that Schmadtke will leave his position on 31 January 2027.

Meanwhile, Vivell shares a cordial relationship with Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund from their time together at RB Salzburg. The United recruitment director has a stellar record in German football, having unearthed gems like Erling Haaland, Dominik Szoboszlai and Sesko.

The Bundesliga champions now want Vivell to work his magic at the Allianz Arena. Bayern are in a relatively better position on and off the pitch compared to United, so the German executive could be tempted to jump ship.

Meanwhile, rumoured internal discontent between Vivell and director of Football Jason Wilcox could also prompt the German to consider his future. For now, the recent development regarding Vivell’s future will only add to the Red Devils’ worries, with INEOS already having their hands full with the various issues affecting the club.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Vivell’s Bundesliga experience makes him an attractive option for Bayern.

✅ Recent reports suggest Vivell is unhappy with INEOS hierarchy

⚠️ United would be reluctant to let a key figure leave in midst of a rebuilding exercise.

TPP view

We believe that Bayern’s interest in Vivell could be genuine, but United are unlikely to give up without a fight.

Featured image by Ian MacNicol via Getty Images