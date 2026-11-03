“There’s been good conversations…”: Harry Kane provides key future update amid Man United links

Manchester United may be desperate to sign a proven striker in 2027, but it now appears that one of their priority targets is all but out of reach. The Red Devils’ sufferings this season can be traced to their inability to bolster the attack over the summer.

The Premier League giants were scoring goals for fun last campaign after Michael Carrick’s arrival. Benjamin Sesko was very impressive until his unfortunate injury in the final weeks of the season, while Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo enjoyed solid debut campaigns at Old Trafford as well.

However, there was a belief that their relaxed schedule – having played one game a week as they were only involved in the Premier League – helped their cause. United eventually secured third place in the league and the general belief was that they would struggle with the rigours of Champions League football.

As such, attacking reinforcements were expected before the start of the season, especially a new striker to compete with Sesko given Joshua Zirkzee’s poor form. Among the candidates linked with United for the job was Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

United long-term admirers of Harry Kane

United have had their eyes on Kane since his time with Tottenham Hotspur, and spurned the chance to secure his services in the summer of 2023. The Englishman ended up joining Bayern Munich instead, and has been a revelation at the Allianz Arena.

Kane’s exploits with the Bundesliga champions has seen him lift the 2026 Ballon d’Or. The Red Devils will be ruing the decision to opt for Rasmus Hojlund instead of the 33-year-old, because goalscoring remains the team’s bane right now.

The Premier League giants have created chances this season, but have lacked a world-class finisher in the team. United need someone who can keep the opposition on their toes and help bring their speedy runners into the game.

There is no one better than Kane for the job at the moment, and because his contract with the Bavarians expires next summer, it was believed that United could have a chance to rectify their previous error in 2027.

However, the Englishman has now provided a timely update on his future that is likely to pour cold water on the Red Devils’ plans.

Kane set for Bayern Munich stay

Kane has previously revealed that he is in renewal talks with the German giants. Speaking to the press in the build-up to the Champions League game against Atletico Madrid, the player confirmed that he is very close to committing his future at the Allianz Arena.

The English striker said: “I’d say it’s [a] matter of days. There’s been good conversations over this weekend and today as well. I know I keep saying we’re close, but we are extremely close now.”

The update will be a big blow for the Red Devils, who desperately need a proven No. 9 in January to get their season back on track. The English giants are 17th in the Premier League table after nine games this season, with just one win to their name.

They have scored just 10 goals in nine games in the league and 17 goals in 13 games across competitions. The proposed January arrival of someone like Kane would have vastly improved the attack, but it now appears that INEOS will have to look elsewhere to address their goalscoring woes.

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images