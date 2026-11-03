Four things we learned as defiant Manchester United launch second-half blitz to conquer Roma in thriller



Champions League football returned to Old Trafford tonight as Manchester United hosted AS Roma in a Matchday 4 clash.

The Red Devils entered the fixture on one of their worst runs in recent memory, winless in nine matches and clear underdogs against a Roma side enjoying one of their strongest spells.

The Giallorossi arrived in fine form after an impressive start to the season.

In 13 games across all competitions, they had suffered just a single defeat, against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Sitting third in Serie A and fresh from a thumping 5-2 away win over Udinese, they had also scored 12 goals in their last three league outings, a record that spelled genuine danger for United’s fragile defence.

Still, the Red Devils viewed this home fixture as a vital opportunity to end their miserable winless streak and inject fresh belief into their season.

Fortunately, United seized the opportunity with both hands. Bruno Fernandes orchestrated the comeback before Matheus Cunha sealed a 3-2 victory with a brace.

There was much to pick from this game; here are some of the key things we took away:

Early goals continue to haunt United

United continue to struggle with their Champions League starts. In each of their last three matches in the competition, they have fallen behind inside the first 11 minutes.

Atlético Madrid scored within the opening minute in their 2-0 victory, Como struck inside two minutes during their 4-1 win, and Roma found the net within the first 11 minutes.

Conceding so early makes it extremely difficult to implement any game plan. It immediately throws United out of their rhythm and hands the opposition the platform to impose their own. The defence simply cannot keep shipping early goals; they need to step up massively and defend with far greater intensity and organisation.

That was another match without a clean sheet. United have managed only one in their last 13 games, a deeply disappointing record.

Bruno Fernandes ends drought

It has been a difficult period for Bruno Fernandes. The United captain had gone eight games without a goal or an assist before ending that barren run with his strike against Roma.

Against Chelsea, after being dropped for the Bournemouth match, he produced a strong first-half display in which he created three chances, the most of any player. United then lost control after Lisandro Martínez’s red card.

Bruno Fernandes covered more distance (6.1km) and created more chances (3) than any other player in the first half vs. Chelsea. Should’ve scored early on, but has otherwise impressed on his return. 👊 pic.twitter.com/t4P0s4rbfW — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 31, 2026

Even though this goal against Roma came from the penalty spot, it should serve as the turning point. Fernandes needs to rediscover his best form, because when he plays well, United tend to play well.

Diogo Dalot left-back struggles

Failing to sign a specialist left-back has proved a major misjudgement by the club. Injuries to Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu left Carrick without a reliable option in that position. Against Roma, Diogo Dalot filled in and endured a torrid evening.

He frequently wandered forward and found himself out of position, leaving space that Roma repeatedly exploited. Matías Soulé enjoyed a field day down that flank. He broke the deadlock after being gifted acres of room to shoot, then won the penalty when he again found space and forced a handball from Ayden Heaven. Donyell Malen converted from the spot.

Michael Carrick may have instructed Dalot to hold the width while Cunha pushed on, but the Portuguese full-back’s positioning still damaged United’s shape and balance, especially in the first half.

Records saved

The Red Devils with this win ensured that AS Roma still have not won a Champions League match in England, failing at the 11th attempt. Remarkably, Juventus and AC Milan remain the only Italian sides to have beaten United in a competitive fixture.

That said, it is also worth commending Carrick for his second-half substitutions, as Shea Lacey and Youri Tielemans really did change the game.

Unfortunately, Carlos Baleba may have picked up an injury, although hopefully it is nothing serious.

All in all, United fans will be happy to enjoy a win again after a frustrating run of nine games without one.

Now the hope is that this victory can spark a genuine revival. If United can build on the result, start collecting regular wins and restore some confidence, they may yet salvage something meaningful from what has been a deeply disappointing campaign so far.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images