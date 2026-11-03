Man United vs Roma: When and where to watch the match across the globe

Manchester United welcome AS Roma to Old Trafford on Tuesday evening in the Champions League.

After a difficult couple of months, United fans will be hoping to start November in the best possible way with a European win under the Old Trafford lights.

Here is when and where to watch the game across the globe.

Europe

The match kicks off at 20:00 GMT and will be shown on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom. Irish fans will have to tune in to Premier Sports to see the match.

Fans in Spain can watch the game on Movistar at 21:00, and Portuguese supporters at 20:00 on DAZN.

French supporters will need to check in at 21:00 local time on Canal Plus, and German supporters on DAZN.

Scandinavian supporters can catch the game on TV 3 in Denmark, TV 2 in Norway, and Viaplay in Sweden.

North America

American supporters can catch the game on Paramount+ and fans on the East Coast can tune in at 15:00 local time. That would be 14:00 Central Time, 13:00 Mountain Time, and 12:00 on the West Coast.

Canadian supporters can watch on DAZN at 15:00 Toronto time.

Africa

Viewers in Morocco can watch on beIN Sports from 20:00, and in Cameroon and Nigeria on SuperSport at 21:00.

Kenyan supporters will need to wait until 23:00 at night to catch the match on SuperSport.

South African fans can catch the action at 22:00 on the same channel.

Asia

Indian supporters can tune in on Sony LIV but will need to wait until Wednesday morning at 01:30 to see kick-off.

Chinese supporters can catch the action on iQiyi at 04:00, and in Japan at 05:00 on WOWOW Cinema.

Finally, Australian supporters can get up early on Wednesday morning and see the match on Stan Sport from 07:00 Canberra time.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images