Manchester United’s attackers stole the show late at Old Trafford by scoring three goals against AS Roma to secure a memorable Champions League victory.

Bruno Fernandes scored from 12 yards and Matheus Cunha demonstrated his killer instincts by netting a brace to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Before this impressive attacking display at home, some United officials also witnessed another creative talent making his mark in Europe’s premier competition.

Manchester United step up scouting of Aleksey Batrakov

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea were all represented in Istanbul to monitor Galatasaray starlet Aleksey Batrakov.

“Scouts from all three clubs were present to watch the highly-rated Russian midfielder, who is rapidly emerging as one of the most exciting young talents in European football,” the report states.

The 21-year-old Russian midfielder joined Galatasaray from Lokomotiv Moscow in the summer.

Batrakov has made a strong start to life in Turkey, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

He was outstanding for the Super Lig giants against VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win.

Aleksey Batrakov considered special talent

Batrakov is naturally an attacking midfielder, possessing sharp movement in the final third and exceptional ball-striking ability.

“One leading Premier League recruitment chief has described him to us as a ‘special talent’, and the Russian provided another demonstration of his quality on Tuesday evening,” the report adds.

It is understood Premier League clubs were already interested in Batrakov when he was playing in Russia, but “the situation was complicated by UK government restrictions introduced following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

However, his summer move to Galatasaray has changed the landscape, supposedly making him a realistic target for English clubs.

A January departure is currently not viewed as the most likely outcome, but Batrakov’s contract reportedly includes a release clause set at around £50 million. This could pave the way for a move in 2027.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 3/10

Why?

⚠️ United scouts attending European fixtures is nothing out of the ordinary

⚠️ Player too inexperienced at top level to become a concrete United target

TPP view

Despite Batrakov’s impressive form, it would be best not to read too much into suggestions he is being pursued by the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Featured image by Ahmad Mora via Getty Images