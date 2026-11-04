Diogo Dalot: Man United ace earns surprise accolade despite team’s struggles in October

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has earned a surprise accolade despite the club’s poor run in the month of October. The Red Devils played six games last month, starting with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick’s team then lost 2-0 to Atlético Madrid in the Champions League, before being held to a 1-1 draw by Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League.

United suffered three consecutive defeats next, piling the pressure on Michael Carrick. They lost 4-1 to Como in the Champions League, followed by a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at home in the league.

The Red Devils also suffered a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Chelsea last weekend at Stamford Bridge to mark a disappointing end to the month. Dalot, meanwhile, started all but one of those games and, despite the team’s poor run, has been rewarded for his performances.

Dalot included in Whoscored’s Premier League Team of the Month

Whoscored recently announced their Premier League Team of the Month for October, comprising the best-rated players in the league in their respective positions. Dalot, who is naturally a right-back, has been included in the team at left-back.

For the record, Dalot has operated at left-back in four of the six games last month, covering for the injured Luke Shaw. His only appearances at right-back were against Atlético Madrid and in the draw with Spurs, where he replaced Leny Yoro.

The Portuguese has been included in a back four also comprising Josh Acheampong, James Hill and Gabriel. Dalot has received an average rating of 7.06 for his performances last month and is the lowest-ranked player in the eleven.

The 27-year-old is also the only United representative in the team.

Diogo Dalot Stat 2026/27 Season 2026/27 Apps 13 Minutes 1009 Starts 11 Sub appearances 2 Goals 0 Non-penalty goals 0 Assists 0 Goals + assists 0 Minutes per goal – Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat 2026/27 xG (PL) 0.27 xA (PL) 0.39 xG + xA (PL) 0.66 Avg rating 6.50 Shots 11 Shots on target 2 Shot accuracy % 18.2% Conversion % 0.0% Passes 499 Accurate passes 406 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat 2026/27 Pass accuracy % 81.4% Key passes 17 Dribbles attempted 23 Dribbles completed 10 Dribble success % 43.5% Tackles 27 Interceptions 21 Tackles + interceptions 48 Blocks 2 Duels 115 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat 2026/27 Duels won 68 Duels won % 59.1% Dribbled past 3 Fouls won 3 Fouls committed 11 Offsides 2 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Penalties won 0 Penalties conceded 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat 2026/27 Penalties scored 0 Penalties missed 0 Clean sheets 0 Page 5 of 5 12345 Updated 6 Nov 2026

Dalot’s position under threat at Old Trafford

While Dalot has operated at left-back in recent games, his original position could be under threat from a rapidly improving Yoro. The Frenchman, who is naturally a centre-back, operated at right-back in five of the six games last month, missing the defeat to Como due to a suspension.

Yoro was also deployed at right-back on Tuesday, in the 3-2 win over AS Roma, where he was solid at the back and also joined in the attack. The Serie A giants found little joy through his side, while the same cannot be said of Dalot, who was caught out of position for Matías Soulé’s opener.

While both Dalot and Yoro played the entire 90 minutes, one assumes that things could get complicated once Luke Shaw returns to full fitness. The Englishman is still the first-choice left-back, while Yoro might have done enough to secure an extended run at right-back.

That could relegate Dalot to the bench, but the latest accolade suggests that he remains an asset to United and could be crucial as the season progresses.

Premier League Team of the Month 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⭐️ pic.twitter.com/OiusYNO14l — WhoScored (@WhoScored) November 3, 2026

Featured image by Stu Forster via Getty Images