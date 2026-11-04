Manchester United pulled off a stunning 3-2 comeback victory over AS Roma in the Champions League.

The match

The Red Devils have looked a shadow of themselves for most of the season, and the first half was no different as they went 0-2 down.

Nonetheless, the team conjured something up in the second half and channelled the energy of teams gone by to create another stunning European night at the famous old stadium.

A penalty from Bruno Fernandes and a brace from Matheus Cunha were enough to turn the match around and give United their first win in ten matches.

Peter Schmeichel comments

Speaking on CBS Sports, the former United keeper gave his thoughts on the performance.

The great Dane asserted, “it’s about time we did something like this. Manchester United did that type of thing time and time again in the past but it’s been so long.”

Reflecting on the match, he explained, “at half-time I was so sad about what I had seen in that first 45 minutes because it was bad, it was bad. And then Carlos Baleba goes off injured early in the second half and you’re thinking, this can’t get any worse.”

Schmeichel picked out one United star for praise, and that was Youri Tielemans.

The former keeper elaborated, “Youri Tielemans came on and he changed the game. That’s the best I’ve seen him play for Man United and I’m so pleased for him. He came into that midfield and he drove the team forward and he was a leader, it was brilliant to see.”

The 1999 Champions League winner added, “that for me can be a big turning point. Those players have now felt what it feels like to be a Manchester United player and play in these big European nights.”

He continued, “coming back from 2-0 down, this is what United have been doing for years. I’m so, so happy for Michael Carrick because he needed this win.”

The Red Devils will welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford on Sunday in the last match before the international break.

Man United results vs AS Roma Date Competition H/A Score Result 04/04/2007 European Cup / Champions League A 1-2 L 10/04/2007 European Cup / Champions League H 7-1 W 02/10/2007 European Cup / Champions League H 1-0 W 12/12/2007 European Cup / Champions League A 1-1 D 01/04/2008 European Cup / Champions League A 2-0 W 09/04/2008 European Cup / Champions League H 1-0 W 29/04/2021 UEFA Europa League H 6-2 W 06/05/2021 UEFA Europa League A 2-3 L 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H 3-2 W Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images