There’s a big hole where a key Man United coach should be, it’s already cost them millions

Watching Bayern Munich’s total domination of Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano, and realising that the man who guided the Bavarians to a 2-0 win could have been sitting on Manchester United’s technical bench, should leave any United fan feeling distinctly frustrated.

Manuel Neuer described the performance as total domination, and the numbers supported the eye test.

Despite missing Vincent Kompany and several key attackers, Bayern controlled the game with 59 per cent possession, 19 shots to Atlético’s nine, and an xG advantage of 1.8 to 0.8. Their intense high press produced 58 recoveries and 30 tackles, pinning Atlético back, forcing the errors that led to both goals, and delivering the first German away win at the ground since 1996.

Bayern’s superiority was always expected, but it is striking that this victory belongs entirely to interim head coach Aaron Danks. Kompany suffered a medical emergency in training a few weeks ago, and the German champions have had to cope without him.

Sporting director Max Eberl has ordered Kompany to disconnect completely from football. The technical staff are barred from discussing tactics, match preparation, or team selection with him, so that he can focus purely on his health and family.

Danks has therefore carried the load, and the Metropolitano provided him with the perfect stage for his best night as head coach.

Carrick wanted Danks at Man United

As Carrick impressed as interim last season and the club moved towards making his role permanent, it is claimed he wanted Danks to join his technical bench.

Ineos never acted on the request, so he was never reunited with an assistant he had relied on heavily at Middlesbrough. Just as the club struggled in the transfer window, they failed to deliver on the coaching staff too.

Carrick’s tactical acumen has come under heavy scrutiny this season. With Danks’ nous alongside him, the picture might look rather different.

Bayern, under his guidance, show what United might have been. They rely on direct play, stay compact between the lines, and transition from defence to attack with real speed. United might have become sharper at pressing and vertical play rather than drifting into passive possession and ineffective ball circulation.

Carrick knew exactly why he wanted Danks at his side. With him on board, this team might already be in a better place tactically. I dare say United could have outclassed Simeone’s Atlético, instead of losing 2-0 and missing out on the £2.1 million a Champions League win brings.

Danks has outgrown the assistant role

The Englishman is now on the rise in Munich, and top clubs will have taken note. He is suddenly in line for a head-coach post, and Bayern may even view him as a long-term heir to Kompany, who is likely to attract interest from other leading European sides.

All in all, United missed out on a fine tactical mind.

Carrick needs strong tactical voices around him

Hopefully the club will learn from that miss and surround Carrick with strong tactical voices now that they have chosen to stick with him.

One appointment the Red Devils should pursue without delay is a dedicated set-piece coach. There has been none since Carlos Fernándes left with Rúben Amorim. Set pieces were their secret weapon last season, yet the team appear to have lost that edge completely.

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images