Archie Brown on Man United’s radar with Liverpool pushing them all the way

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a new left-back amid Luke Shaw’s injury woes.

It was clear in the summer that INEOS should have signed someone as backup to the Englishman, given his poor injury record.

However, the co-owners focused on revamping the midfield and, as a result, by the time they returned for their top target, Lewis Hall, Newcastle had shut the door.

It is unlikely that the Magpies ace will jump ship midseason; hence, the Red Devils are looking beyond him as they prepare for the January window.

Left-back search

Rayan Ait-Nouri is one name that has gained prominence, but Manchester City and Juventus might both say otherwise.

Archie Brown is the latest addition to that list. The Englishman has been in stunning form for Fenerbahce, scoring and assisting in their famous win over Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has three goals and two assists this term, and the team from Merseyside have been blown away by what they have seen.

TEAMtalk have revealed that the Old Trafford side are long-term admirers, and the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle, and Brighton are all keen.

Liverpool vs United for Archie Brown

“Archie Brown scored and provided an assist to help Fenerbahce beat Liverpool in a famous 3-2 victory in Istanbul – against a side who have been monitoring the left-back and now look poised to ramp up their interest, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

“Brown has attracted interest from several Premier League sides, with Chelsea having had him on their radar last year through the BlueCo recruitment network.

“Manchester United have also been monitoring his progress regularly, while Newcastle United, Everton and Brighton are among the other clubs understood to have kept tabs on his development.”

AC Milan are another giant sniffing around, but the former Gent ace is keen to return to his homeland and test himself in the Premier League.

Archie Brown open to Premier League move

“AC Milan were among the clubs to make enquiries about his situation during the summer transfer window. There is also a belief among sources that Brown has ambitions to return to English football and test himself in the Premier League at some stage in his career.”

The England Under-20 international has a contract with Fenerbahce until 2028, and previous reports had indicated that the Turkish side would demand £17 million to part ways.

Given the number of teams on the Birmingham-born star’s tail, that price has likely gone up a notch.

Feature image Ahmad Mora via Getty Images