Michael Carrick: David Ornstein explains why Man United board decided not to pull the trigger

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick masterminded a 3-2 comeback win over AS Roma in the Champions League in midweek. However, his future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

The Englishman was handed the full-time job at the end of last season following a fruitful caretaker spell during which he led the team to third place in the Premier League. Unfortunately, Carrick appears to have lost his Midas touch this campaign, with the Red Devils languishing in 17th place in the league after nine games.

With just one league win so far, the Englishman was expected to be dismissed at the end of last month, following the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at home.

Carrick was cheered by home fans despite the defeat and subsequently survived the sack. Acclaimed journalist David Ornstein has now shed light on the Premier League giants’ decision to continue with the Englishman.

David Ornstein explains why United decided against Carrick sack

Speaking on The Athletic podcast, Ornstein pointed out that the club hierarchy decided to stick with Carrick after they realised that both the players and the fans are behind the Englishman. He stated: “I do think, whether you like it or not, that they wanted to keep Carrick on.”

“That was their decision to make him permanent head coach. And when they gave him this sort of vote of confidence after the Bournemouth match, despite two such chastening results.”

“I hear that they sort of took the temperature of the dressing room and the environment at Carrington, and they felt that the players being booed off after Carrick was cheered off and serenaded post Bournemouth was a moment of realisation for this group that we’ve not managed to see off another coach, that we need to put this right, that it’s not going to be him that sort of pays the price immediately, and that’s why I think they decided on those three matches.”

The defeat to Bournemouth was followed by a 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but it did not deter the Old Trafford hierarchy. Carrick stayed in charge and subsequently secured the win over AS Roma in midweek.

Manager Season Played Won Drawn Lost Win % Michael Carrick 2025/26 17 12 3 2 70.6% Michael Carrick 2026/27 14 3 4 7 21.4% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Lack of options helped Carrick

Ornstein went on to point out that the lack of a suitable replacement worked in Carrick’s favour, adding: “I don’t think it was by default that he got it [the job], but naturally, let’s not kid ourselves. The market plays a big factor.”

“If there had been a dream target available for Manchester United, I think they would have made a change. It’s not disrespectful to Carrick to say that, and he would probably know it too.”

“So the market is significant, but I think, in the circumstances, they really did want Carrick to try and have a little bit more time to turn it around.”

“Because, of course, they could have got rid of him if he was the main problem, and they could have put an interim in charge and tried to get some sort of bounce while they do this work to bring in a permanent successor.”

Injuries have hurt Carrick this season

While Carrick’s tactics have been questioned at times, he has not been helped by the numerous injuries currently plaguing the club. Benjamin Sesko is out with an ankle injury, effectively leaving the team without an established No. 9.

Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford are out injured, while Matthijs de Ligt only recently returned to full fitness. Kobbie Mainoo also missed four games, with United losing three of them.

Elsewhere, Carlos Baleba appeared to have picked up a hamstring injury in the win over AS Roma in midweek, which will further compound the Red Devils’ woes. As such, Carrick deserves some more time to get his act together, while United also have to supplement the team with the right additions in the winter transfer window.

Featured image by Dan Istitene via Getty Images