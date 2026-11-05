Nnamdi Collins: Man United face major hurdle in pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt defender

Manchester United may have signed three defenders in the summer of 2024, but they are preparing for another defensive revamp in 2027. The Red Devils added Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui to their squad before the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

While Yoro has been on the rise of late, De Ligt has suffered with injuries, while Mazraoui is not a guaranteed starter at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Harry Maguire is in the final phase of his career and his contract expires next summer.

Lisandro Martinez’s future also remains uncertain after the public outburst last month aimed at director of football Jason Wilcox. United are 17th in the Premier League table after nine games this season and have conceded 15 times in the league.

The Red Devils are preparing to address the backline next year, with several candidates also being linked to the club in January. It now appears that the English giants have set their sights on a Bundesliga defender.

H. Maguire v L. Yoro v Lisandro Martínez Stat H. Maguire H. Maguire H. Maguire L. Yoro L. Yoro L. Yoro L. Yoro Lisandro Martínez Lisandro Martínez Lisandro Martínez Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club Manchester United Manchester United Manchester United Manchester United Manchester United Manchester United Manchester United Manchester United Manchester United Manchester United Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 9 3 12 6 3 1 10 8 3 11 Minutes 810 188 998 358 254 90 702 583 195 778 Starts 9 2 11 4 3 1 8 7 2 9 Sub appearances 0 1 1 2 0 0 2 1 1 2 Goals 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Non-penalty goals 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Assists 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat H. Maguire H. Maguire H. Maguire L. Yoro L. Yoro L. Yoro L. Yoro Lisandro Martínez Lisandro Martínez Lisandro Martínez Goals + assists 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Minutes per goal – – – – – – – – 195 778 Avg rating 6.73 6.58 6.70 6.47 6.47 6.24 6.44 6.57 7.50 6.80 Shots 7 3 10 1 1 0 2 6 1 7 Shots on target 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 1 4 Shot accuracy % 28.6% 0.0% 20.0% 0.0% 0.0% – 0.0% 50.0% 100.0% 57.1% Conversion % 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% – 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 14.3% Passes 528 151 679 175 138 69 382 424 134 558 Pass accuracy % 89.0% 92.0% 89.7% 87.0% 89.0% 88.0% 87.9% 89.0% 93.0% 90.0% Key passes 3 1 4 4 0 0 4 3 1 4 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat H. Maguire H. Maguire H. Maguire L. Yoro L. Yoro L. Yoro L. Yoro Lisandro Martínez Lisandro Martínez Lisandro Martínez Dribbles attempted 3 1 4 2 2 1 5 1 0 1 Dribbles completed 3 0 3 1 2 1 4 1 0 1 Dribble success % 100.0% 0.0% 75.0% 50.0% 100.0% 100.0% 80.0% 100.0% – 100.0% Tackles 9 5 14 11 5 3 19 6 3 9 Interceptions 17 2 19 11 8 1 20 6 2 8 Tackles + interceptions 26 7 33 22 13 4 39 12 5 17 Blocks 3 2 5 1 2 0 3 5 3 8 Duels 73 19 92 35 19 9 63 42 11 53 Duels won 49 13 62 16 10 5 31 18 7 25 Duels won % 67.1% 68.4% 67.4% 45.7% 52.6% 55.6% 49.2% 42.9% 63.6% 47.2% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat H. Maguire H. Maguire H. Maguire L. Yoro L. Yoro L. Yoro L. Yoro Lisandro Martínez Lisandro Martínez Lisandro Martínez Dribbled past – – – – – – – – – – Fouls won 8 1 9 2 0 0 2 1 1 2 Fouls committed 8 2 10 3 3 1 7 8 3 11 Yellow cards 4 1 5 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 Red cards 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Penalties won 0 – 0 0 – – 0 0 – 0 Penalties conceded 0 – 0 0 – – 0 0 – 0 Penalties scored 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234 Updated 7 Nov 2026

United want Nnamdi Collins

According to Fussball News, United have identified Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nnamdi Collins as a target. The report states: “Eintracht Frankfurt appears to be facing growing interest in Nnamdi Collins. According to information from fussball-news.de, Manchester United, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are all taking a keen interest in the Frankfurt defender.”

“All three Premier League clubs are monitoring his progress and have the German youth international regularly scouted.”

However, the report insists that the Bundesliga club have no desire to let him leave in January, after having recently tied him down to a new deal until 2030.

Fast, athletic and with the ability to play at centre-back as well as right-back, the German defender is adept at dealing with pacey attackers. He is particularly good in one-on-one situations, where his blistering speed and strength give him an added advantage.

No offers yet

Collins‘ efforts have already turned heads in England, with the report adding: “According to information from fussball-news.de, the 22-year-old was scouted, amongst other things, whilst playing for the German Under-21 national team against Georgia.”

The 22-year-old’s suitors are also keeping an eye on his performances in the DFB Pokal and the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, the Premier League trio remain firmly in the race but are yet to submit a concrete offer for Collins.

Instead, interest from United and Co. is believed to be at the scouting phase, with the clubs assessing the player’s suitability to their squad reinforcement plans. For the Red Devils, the move is a no-brainer, given their poor form at the back.

Frankfurt want €35 million

While Frankfurt are averse to a winter exit, a move at the end of the season cannot be entirely ruled out. However, it could be a costly affair as the German club are likely to demand at least €35 million for his signature, apart from add-ons.

The report continues: “It is understood that the club’s management may only be prepared to discuss a transfer seriously if offers reach around 35 million euros.”

“In addition, performance-related bonus payments and a share of the proceeds from a future resale could form part of any negotiations.”

Collins possesses the skillset to become the perfect long-term replacement for Maguire at Old Trafford, even though his lack of Premier League experience adds a degree of risk to the move. However, the quoted price could eventually prove to be a bargain, so INEOS could be tempted to make a move.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United urgently require defensive reinforcements in 2027.

⚠️ Nnamdi’s lack of Premier League experience could deter INEOS

TPP view

We believe that United could have their eyes on Nnamdi in 2027, but the German defender may not be the club’s preferred candidate to bolster the backline.

Featured image by Alex Grimm via Getty Images